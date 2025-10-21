"Wow! What a coincidence!": Perez Hilton reacts after Callum Turner reveals how he bonded with Dua Lipa over a book

Pop culture influencer Perez Hilton reacted to Callum Turner's recent interview in which he revealed how he bonded with Dua Lipa. In December last year, many speculated that Turner and Lipa had gotten engaged after noticing a ring on Lipa’s finger in her Christmas Instagram post. The multi-Grammy-winning singer confirmed the rumors in June this year in an interview with British Vogue.In his interview with The Sunday Times, published on October 19, Callum Turner described how he made his first move to connect with Dua Lipa. The British actor shared that they were having drinks at a mutual friend's birthday party, where the conversation began. Podcaster Perez Hilton shared his reaction to Turner's interview in his October 20 blog.Turner told the outlet that they were sitting beside each other and reading the same book, Trust by Hernán Díaz. He recalled telling Dua Lipa that he had just finished the first chapter and added that she looked at him and said she had also just finished it. Reacting to this, Hilton commented,&quot;Wow! What a coincidence!&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKDua Lipa's Fiancé Callum Turner Reveals Couple's UNBELIEVABLE Meet-Cute Story -- But Does Anyone Believe It?? 🔗Further in the interview, the Eternity alum recounted that after finding out that Lipa also finished the first chapter, he came up with a witty response and said, &quot;So we’re on the same page.&quot; The blogger raised eyebrows at Callum Turner's story and commented,&quot;OK, sure, yes, it’s hot as hell. But did this really happen?? Come on, now!&quot;Referring to his conversation with Dua Lipa, Callum Turner said, in the &quot;movie version,&quot; he looked up to the sky and was like, &quot;I hear you. I understand. The signs are loud, don’t worry.&quot; The actor added that it had been the first moment of realization for him.Calling the &quot;movie version&quot; description by Turner an &quot;embellishment to the end of the story,&quot; Perez Hilton added,&quot;BRO! YOU ARE IN THE MOVIE VERSION OF THIS ALREADY! Seriously, who has this kind of James Bond repartee IRL??&quot;However, at the conclusion of his blog, Hilton said he believed in &quot;love,&quot; and hence, he bought Callum Turner's story.What did Dua Lipa say about her marriage plan with Callum Turner? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlmost a year later, after being spotted with Callum Turner at award events and on red carpets, Dua Lipa posted a series of photos on Christmas Eve last year. Netizens were quick to spot the dazzler on her finger, and speculations about her engagement made the rounds on the internet. However, it was only in June this year that the singer gave a confirmation.In an exclusive interview with British Vogue, published on June 12, the Levitating singer said,“Yeah, we’re engaged, It’s very exciting.”She noted that Callum Turner customized the ring for her after consulting her friends and her sister. The vocalist said she was &quot;obsessed&quot; with the ring. While expressing her love for the Masters of the Air actor, she hinted at not rushing into marriage.&quot;I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period. I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?'&quot; the singer stated.In her interview, Dua Lipa also mentioned that she and Turner bonded at a dinner party with friends while reading the same novel. She noted, however, that they had first met a year earlier at The River Café in London.