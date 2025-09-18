"Pure authoritarianism": Adam Mockler blasts Jimmy Kimmel's suspension following comments on Charlie Kirk's death, slams Trump for his statement

YouTube personality Adam Mockler recently blasted the decision of ABC to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! According to The Guardian, the late-night show will not air for the foreseeable future after the host allegedly made comments about the shooting of the right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk.

In an article published on Thursday, September 18, 2025, The Guardian reported that ABC cancelled the show, just hours after the Trump-appointed chair of the US broadcast regulator allegedly threatened the broadcasters to cancel their licenses if they failed to take action against the late-night host.

On Thursday, Adam Mockler took to his official YouTube channel and reacted to the news of Jimmy Kimmel's suspension. Disagreeing with Trump’s alleged involvement in suspending the late-night show, the YouTuber said:

“It is absolutely absurd… The president of the United States, their job is to tone down the division, tone down the rhetoric. Donald Trump amps it up, attacks figures in the media, calls them weak, insecure, gets their shows cancelled because they criticise him. This is pure authoritarianism.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Disney-owned network, ABC, confirmed that it would remove Kimmel’s show from its broadcasting schedule for the foreseeable future. As per The Guardian, a spokesperson of ABC said in a statement:

“Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be preempted indefinitely.”

Meanwhile, according to The Guardian, during his monologue on Monday, Kimmel said:

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the Maga gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Adam Mockler calls out Donald Trump for lauding ABC’s decision to cancel Jimmy Kimmel Live!

According to The Guardian, Donald Trump reportedly lauded and congratulated ABC for its decision to cancel the late-night show via a post on Truth Social. In a post on September 18, the politician wrote:

“Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.”

Donald Trump on Truth Social (Image via Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)

Meanwhile, in his YouTube video, Adam Mockler claimed that Donald Trump has been making a “bunch of remarks” about Jimmy Kimmel and his show for the past few years. The content creator slammed Trump’s attacks on Jimmy Kimmel, ABC, as well as other media organizations like the Washington Post, the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal.

“When you, as the President of the United States, leverage your executive branch powers to launch lawsuits against the Wall Street Journal to intimidate Fox News to intimidate other media companies and make them bend the knee. That is raw authoritarianism, and it creates this chilling effect,” Adam said.

The media personality further called the cancellation of the late-night show “absurd”. Blaming the Trump administration, he quipped in the video.

“People will be a little bit more nervous about what they say about the Trump administration, which is not what you want. You don't want in America people nervous to critique the president or call the president out.”

For the unversed, Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck last Wednesday while speaking at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University. He was 31 years old. Meanwhile, the suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, who killed the political activist, has been arrested.

The 22-year-old attacker has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and witness tampering. He could face the death penalty.

