"Because, I can't live without you" — The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge gets emotional about Teddi Mellencamp's health scare

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge shared an emotional moment on the March 13 episode of the Two Ts in a Pod podcast, discussing Teddi Mellencamp's recent health battle. Mellencamp opened up about her diagnosis with multiple brain tumors following weeks of severe headaches and mental fog.

Her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, initially believed her symptoms could be related to a brain hemorrhage. However, after undergoing a CT scan, Mellencamp learned about the tumors. The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge recalled the emotional message she received from Mellencamp after the diagnosis.

"I remember texting you back and said, 'No, you're not, because if you're on yours, then I'm on mine, because I can't live without you,'" Judge shared.

Mellencamp revealed on February 12 that four tumors were surgically removed, and smaller tumors would be addressed through radiation. She also shared that additional tumors were later discovered in her brain and lungs. Despite the challenges, Mellencamp stated she is "feeling really positive" and preparing for radiation and immunotherapy treatments starting March 17.

Teddi Mellencamp opens up about her health battle with The Real Housewives of Orange County star

During the podcast, Mellencamp shared details about the intense symptoms leading to her diagnosis with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge. She recalled an incident at a horse show,

"I remember going to my friend Nicole like, 'I have the worst migraine I've ever had in my entire life,'" she said.

Mellencamp experienced difficulty remembering words and started shaking uncontrollably. Despite trying migraine medication, the symptoms continued and worsened over time.

"I remember being in such extreme pain. I could barely walk. I couldn't see. I didn't wanna do anything," Mellencamp explained.

RHOBH alum Mellencamp admitted feeling unsure about how to handle the situation, especially as her life felt uncertain. The pain continued until she was finally hospitalized, leading to the discovery of the tumors.

Mellencamp also reflected on her regrets, saying that she wished the second that she felt those headaches, she should have gone to the doctor and "gotten checked." She shared that the tumors were linked to past melanomas that had spread.

On February 26, 2025, she shared her first surgery update on Instagram,

“I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable. This fight is not over, but that round has been won,” she said.

Tamra Judge reacts to Mellencamp's health battle

Tamra Judge became emotional while discussing Mellencamp's diagnosis and the message she received. Judge revealed that Mellencamp texted her,

"You all thought I was mental, but actually, I'm on my deathbed," she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge responded with reassurance, saying that she was there for her and couldn't "live without her." The duo also discussed Mellencamp's treatment plans. She shared that radiation would start on March 17, alongside immunotherapy treatments once every three weeks.

“I am feeling positive and excited— that I will beat these tumors," Mellencamp shared.

Mellencamp’s battle with health issues extends beyond her current diagnosis. Over the years, she has undergone the removal of more than 17 melanoma spots, with the most recent procedure occurring in December 2024.

According to the National Institute of Health, brain metastases develop in up to 60% of patients with advanced melanoma. The migration of cancer cells through the blood-brain barrier significantly worsens a patient's prognosis.

The latest episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County are available to stream on Peacock.

