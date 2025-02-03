90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi posted a dance video featuring a message on Instagram on January 26, 2025. In one of the Micheal’s earlier TikTok Live streams, user "SingingDoll," allegedly one of his girlfriends according to a 90 Day Fiancé insider (90dayfianceupdate), commented "Joy is coming”.

Micheal’s estranged wife Angela Deem, whom he married on 90 Day Fiancé, reposted this TikTok Live video on her social media. Now, Michael has shared an Instagram video of him dancing to a song titled "Joy Is Coming" by Fido.

The song title is exactly the same as what SingingDoll commented on his TikTok Live Stream. The post’s caption read:

"Choose joy, embrace love, and live fully...Happy Month Family!"

Michael's one-year mark in America coincided with these January 2025 social media developments.

Michael from 90 Day Fiancé dances to “Joy is Coming” amid new relationship claims

After filing for divorce, Michael Ilesanmi has maintained an active presence on TikTok Live and Instagram since his separation from Angela Deem.

As per ScreenRant, his TikTok activity includes regular participation from user "SingingDoll", who commented "Joy is coming" during one of his recent live streams.

These actions of Micheal have led Angela to make several statements that Michael used their marriage to gain entry into the United States. Her social media activity has included references to his alleged deception and threats of legal action.

Angela has continued her efforts to challenge Michael’s immigration status, arguing that their marriage was fraudulent.

Michael has denied these claims, stating that he left the relationship voluntarily due to personal reasons.

Relationship timeline

Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem’s relationship has been documented through multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. The couple’s history includes years of long-distance communication, accusations of infidelity, and legal battles.

Michael and Angela first met online before appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018.

Despite ongoing conflicts, the 90 Day Fiancé couple continued their relationship and eventually got married in Nigeria in January 2020. Angela frequently accused Michael of infidelity throughout their relationship.

She claimed to have caught him communicating with other women online, though he repeatedly denied the allegations. Their relationship remained unstable, with Angela often expressing doubts about Michael’s loyalty.

Despite their issues, Michael waited for years to obtain a spousal visa and was finally able to enter the United States in December 2023. He moved into Angela’s home in Georgia, marking a significant step in their relationship.

After arriving in the U.S in December 2023, in February 2024, just weeks after his arrival, Michael left Angela’s home.

His sudden departure led Angela to claim that he had “gone missing”, though later reports indicated that he had left voluntarily.

Following his exit, Angela filed for an annulment and has argued that Michael misrepresented his intentions in their marriage and has pursued legal action to revoke his residency.

Micheal filed for divorce countering Angela’s claims. 90 Day Fiancé star alleged that he had left due to emotional and physical abuse, which he detailed in legal documents.

His legal filing challenged Angela’s accusations of fraud, positioning their case as a dispute over mistreatment rather than immigration fraud.

On December 15, 2024, Michael released a press statement denying romantic involvement with social media contacts. His regular TikTok Live sessions began in January 2025, featuring increased interactions with user "SingingDoll."

In January 2025, 90dayfianceupdate shared screenshots via now-deleted Instagram posts suggesting Michael's involvement with multiple women in Texas, with claims that one of his alleged partners was pregnant.

Though he has not addressed these allegations publicly, his cryptic social media post about "choosing joy" has been widely discussed.

The situation remains ongoing as both legal proceedings and speculation about his personal life continue to unfold.

Fans can watch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé and its other franchises on the TLC network.

