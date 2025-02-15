"Disqualified for stealing money" — Beast Games player 600 spills the tea on contestants not making the cut

Beast Games contestant Adam Dunlap, aka Player 600, shared behind-the-scenes information about the show in an Instagram post made on January 7, 2025. He revealed that some players were disqualified for stealing money from the prize pile. According to Adam, the show started with 2,000 players in Vegas, but only 1,000 made it to the next round in Toronto.

Some players dropped out due to filming conflicts, while others were kicked out for taking money from the $5 million prize.

“A few of those players dropped out because they couldn’t make the filming in Toronto, and others were disqualified for stealing money from the $5M prize pile,” claimed Adam.

The prize money was initially set at $5 million for nine episodes, but it doubled to $10 million in the final episode after a contestant, Gage, correctly guessed a coin flip.

Player 600 Adam Dunlap spills further behind-the-scenes secrets of Beast Games

Adam Dunlap, also known as Player 600, shared a behind-the-scenes story about one of the most stressful games in Beast Games in his Instagram series, Beast Game Stories. The game, which appeared in episode one, seemed simple: players had to stack 15 blocks on a red pylon within 10 minutes. However, there were several twists that made the game much harder.

The podiums were not completely level, and Beast Games' players were not allowed to adjust their pylons once they were placed. This forced many players to put their pylons in precarious positions, near the edges of their podiums. To make things worse, players were given red boxes containing dodgeballs, which they would throw at each other's towers when the timer ran out.

"But the most diabolical twist of all was the red boxes, in each was a dodge ball, and players were told that when the timer hit zero, they'd be throwing them at each other's towers," stated Adam.

The game ended up lasting almost two hours, causing a lot of stress for the players. Adam recalled that many stood still, barely breathing, as they tried to protect their towers. In the end, 100 players were eliminated from the show.

Adam Dunlap shared another story about a heart-wrenching elimination in Beast Games. In episode three, Tim Hadorn, Player 745, was seen crying as he handcuffed himself to the wall. Tim had entered the game with a strong sense of fairness and refused to win at others' expense.

However, after accidentally causing a friend's tower to fall, Tim began to unravel emotionally. He drew a difficult challenge in Beast City, where he had to play against his four best friends. Tim tried to negotiate a tie, but his fellow players quickly turned against him. When his team won, Tim tried to say goodbye to his friends, but production cut off the call.

Tim was already struggling, and things got worse when he realized he only had 48 hours left to play. His non-disclosure agreement prevented him from telling his boss why he needed time off, and his vacation time had run out. Faced with the possibility of being fired, Tim decided to leave the game with $50,000.

"His NDA prevented him from telling his boss why he needed time off. His vacation time has run out, and they are on the precipice of firing him. So out of respect for his fellow players, Tim offers to ask for $50,000 and leave," said Adam.

However, when production announced that he couldn't take the money with him, Tim broke down. He handcuffed himself to the wall, shocking even MrBeast. Tim's emotional exit ended with him telling the two players he had saved to leave him alone in the room.

Season 1 of Beast Games can be streamed in its entirety on Amazon Prime.

