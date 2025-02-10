Sister Wives' Meri Brown doesn't feel close to her castmate Robyn following her separation from Kody. In an interview with People, published on December 16, 2024, Meri discussed her relationship with Robyn, revealing that they don’t talk much. She mentioned that Robyn might be adapting to her new monogamous life with Kody.

"Robyn and I don't really talk a lot," Meri said.

Meri was in a relationship with Kody Brown for over 34 years, spending most of that time in a polygamous marriage with his three other wives, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

In 2014, Meri legally divorced Kody so that he could marry Robyn and adopt her three children. While Christine claimed in recent episodes of the season that Robyn planted the idea of divorce in Meri’s mind, Meri clarified that the decision was entirely her own.

Trending

"She and I don't have a lot of interaction"— Meri Brown on her relationship with her former Sister Wives

In the People interview, Meri Brown opened up about the status of her relationships with her former Sister Wives. Starting with Robyn, Meri revealed that they don't communicate much. She speculated that her breakup with Kody might have been difficult for Robyn and that she may be reevaluating her life going forward.

"I'm not sure that [Kody and Robyn's] day-to-day life has changed a whole lot because it's been the same thing it has been for the past quite a few years. But just knowing that she's full-on monogamous, I'm sure that she has been trying to navigate that herself. But she and I don't have a lot of interaction," she added.

While the Sister Wives star admitted that she was once close with Robyn, she now wants to leave her old life behind. She said she wants to focus on her future and find a partner who will support her as she achieves her goals.

Meri reflected on her meeting with Christine during her daughter Gwendlyn's bridal shower in the recent season of Sister Wives. She mentioned that they were in a good place at the time and were supportive of each other.

"I was in a place of, 'Thank you for being cool. Are we going to start building a relationship from here? Is this a point?' I thought that was really cool. I just wanted to tell her I love you. I loved our relationship that we had in the past. So, I think we were just in a place of cheering each other on and supporting each other. So, it was a good moment," she said.

While Meri acknowledged that she was in a good place with Christine, she believed there was "always a chance" to rebuild their relationship as it once was. However, she felt it would require effort from both sides and that Christine wasn’t ready or willing to do so.

Regardless, the Sister Wives star added that they were both happy with where they are today and wished Christine the best for her future.

"I'm totally happy with where I am in my life as well, and I wish her all the best. Our paths just are not aligned. We're not living parallel lives right now. But they might cross. I never know," she said.

Regarding her status with Janelle, Meri shared that they occasionally talk. While she noted that they usually have brief conversations, she finds them meaningful and appreciates them.

All episodes of Sister Wives season 19 are available on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback