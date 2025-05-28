"He is clearly suffering"— Yes, Chef! fans react to Peter Richardson's behavior during challenges before his exit

Peter Richardson’s behavior during the challenges in Yes, Chef! season 1 sparked considerable reaction from fans on social media. He was eliminated in the latest episode of the show, which aired May 26, 2025. Viewers noticed his difficulty managing stress and frustration while competing, especially during the solo cookoff challenge.

Yes, Chef! has featured individual and group competitions, with judges assessing dishes on flavor, technique, and presentation. Throughout the season, tensions have risen among the chefs, with some struggling more than others to maintain composure under stress.

The responses to Peter Richardson’s conduct during the latest episode highlight concerns about his emotional state.

“Peter… we gotta get you some lexapro the talent is there the self control is not," a tweet read.

“First man eliminated finally. There was no way Peter could have been kept as emotional as he was, I thought it was fair,” a user wrote.

Other tweets focus on the behavior and possible implications for Peter’s professionalism.

“Peter is acting for the show. Good Riddance #Fake! #yeschef," a person commented.

“I agree. #Peter is out of control. I would never hire this guy or have him in a kitchen. High odds that he’s abusive at home," a tweet read.

“I’ve never seen such anger and out of control behavior. Peter is 23. There is no excuse for his abusive behavior. That kind of anger is intimidating and has no place anywhere. I don’t know how he was brought up but there’s real issues there,” a user wrote.

A final set of tweets summarized Peter’s performance and emotional outbursts.

"Peter: ELIMINATED - 13 mistakes (lost his temper and started yelling, dry pasta, overcooked asparagus, poorly incorporated sauce, mushrooms, broken eggs, messy and salty, undercooked yolk, lemon juice, worst dish, broke his hand punching the wall in anger)," a comment read.

“Peter really needs some psychological help,” a person wrote.

Peter's elimination overview on episode 5 of Yes, Chef!

In episode 5 of Yes, Chef!, the chefs faced their first solo challenge, tasked with preparing family-style dishes in 90 minutes. The goal was to impress peers who acted as critics and award gold stars to their favorite dishes, with the three chefs receiving the most stars selecting competitors for the elimination cookoff.

Peter Richardson struggled during the challenge. His initial plan to make homemade pasta was disrupted by the unavailability of semolina flour. His reaction included retreating to the walk-in freezer to release tension before switching to pre-made pasta. When the dishes were shared, Peter’s dish received criticism for dry pasta, overcooked asparagus, and a sauce that was not well incorporated.

During the voting phase, Peter received two votes for the elimination cookoff, along with Chef Chris Morales. The final cookoff required preparing an egg dish in 30 minutes.

Peter made deviled eggs, but judges noted cracked and broken eggs, and described the dish as messy and excessively salty with too much lemon juice. Despite some positive feedback on flavor, the overall presentation and execution were not deemed sufficient to keep him in the competition.

Peter’s performance and behavior, including a physical outburst where he broke his hand punching a wall, led to his elimination from Yes, Chef!.

New episodes of Yes, Chef! season 1 continues to air Mondays on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

