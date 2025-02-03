"He thinks he is always right": 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Vanja comments on Adnan

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 23, titled Tell-All Finale, premiered on TLC on February 2, 2025, marking the conclusion of the four-part tell-all special. While some cast members received the answers they were seeking from their partners, others left without any resolution.

At the end of the episode, the cast members reflected on their journeys one last time, before closing out the season. Vanja shared in her confessions that the show was a great learning experience for a lot of people, except for Adnan whom she believed would remain the same— unwilling to acknowledge his faults.

"I think [Adnan] thinks he's always right. So I think that's gonna stay that way," she said in her confessional.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Adnan stands his ground while his wife Tigerlily defends their relationship

During the closing moments of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 23, Vanja met up with her fellow American castmates, Niles and Brian, for the final time to say her goodbyes.

Reflecting on the tell-all episode, Vanja later shared in her confessional that all of the couples had learned a lot from each other. She added that she made many "amazing friends" during the show and believed they all went on a similar crazy/awesome journey together.

"I think all the couples here today have learned something from one another. I created some amazing friends. I think we have all been on this similar crazy awesome journey. And I think all of the couples here, even if they don't realize it now, are going to take something out of this as a learning experience and then hopefully grow from it going forward," she said.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star further added in her confessional that while she believes most of her cast mates would change for the better, from the journey, Adnan won't and would remain the same.

The episode then switched to her co-star on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Adnan who expressed in his confessional that he didn't intend to cause any drama with anyone. He stated that he was just speaking the truth and that his fellow cast members weren't able to handle it.

"I didn't [intend to] cause the drama to other people. I'm just saying the truth, and they can't handle it. They can't take it. That's not my problem. You want to attacking me, it's not good for you. Be careful," he said in his confessional.

Later in her confessional, Adnan's partner Tigerlily chimed in wondering why her cast mates thought she couldn't speak her mind when was around with her husband. She further stated that she did not have Stockholm syndrome like some people thought.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star went on to explain that her husband Adnan was the extrovert of the relationship while she was much more of a "quiet and reserved" type. However, she admitted they still had a lot of differences or arguments that they would need to work through.

"That doesn't mean that we haven't had differences or arguments or anything that we've had to work through. So yes, there's like some things to work on, but I can't wait to get back home and just enjoy time with my family," she concluded.

Status of season 7 couples after the show

The couples that are still together after season 7 are as follows:

Adnan, a 23-year-old from Jordan, and Tigerlily, a 41-year-old from Texas

Matilda, a 23-year-old from Ghana, and Niles, a 28-year-old from Alabama

Magda, a 23-year-old from Poland, and Joe, a 34-year-old from Florida

Sunny, a 26-year-old from South Africa, and Veah, a 27-year-old from Florida

Couples that broke up during the show are as follows:

Rayne, a 38-year-old from New Mexico, and Chidi, a 34-year-old from Nigeria

Faith, a 31-year-old from the Philippines, and Loren, a 33-year-old from Nevada

Ingrid, a 33-year-old from Brazil, and Brian, a 52-year-old from Illinois

Vanja, a 41-year-old from Florida, and Božo, a 38-year-old from Croatia

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episodes are available on TLC.

