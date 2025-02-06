"How wrong I was" - Celebrity Bear Hunt star Laurence reacts to Joe winning the Bridge the Gap challenge

Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 2 premiered on Netflix on February 5, pushing the contestants into their next challenge, Bridge the Gap. Six participants were selected and divided into two teams, with the losing team facing the dreaded bearpit.

The green team consisted of Una Healy, Danny Cipriani, and Shirley Ballas, while the Blue Team featured Big Zuu, Lottie Moss, and Joe Thomas. To secure victory, the teams had to navigate a partially broken bridge and complete the challenge in the shortest time possible.

Looking at the lineup, almost everyone—including the contestants, felt confident that the green team would win the challenge, believing they had the stronger participants.

In a surprising turn of events, the blue team emerged victorious, with Joe playing a crucial role in their win. The unexpected outcome stunned the non-participating contestants, who quickly joined in to applaud Joe’s impressive performance.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen was one of the contestants who confidently believed that the blue team would emerge victorious. After the challenge, he expressed in his confessional that he was proven wrong by Joe's performance. He praised his fellow contestants noting that he proved "something super powerful to himself."

"How wrong I was. The absolute man of the match is Joe, who's proved something super powerful to himself," Laurence said in his confessiona.

The Celebrity Bear Hunt star shared in front of the group that he was "about to cry" seeing how the blue team pulled off a surprising victory.

Celebrity Bear Hunt: What happened in the Bridge the Gap challenge?

The Bridge the Gap challenge took place in the latter half of Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 2. As the six participants arrived at the challenge location, they found themselves in front of a partially broken bridge that was 200 feet long and 200 feet above the ground.

Host Holly Willoughby informed the two teams that they were competing against each other and that the first one to cross the bridge while carrying the supply bags would win.

"Your first challenge is a test of teamwork. On the far side of the bridge hidden within a crate, there are ten supply bags. You've gotta work in your teams. You'll need to get the supply bags from one side of the ravine to the other, using the winch provided," Celebrity Bear Hunt host explained.

Holly Willoughby continued:

"As you can see, the bridge is missing a number of slats, but there are three loose slats, so you need to use those to fill the gaps as best you can. Only two of you are allowed on the bridge at any one time. If you fall, you can pull yourself back up somehow."

The team green went first, with Danny suggesting that he and Shirley cross the bridge while Una handled the supply bags. Despite her clear fear of heights, Shirley managed to compose herself and push through once she was on the bridge.

Team Blue was next, however, they didn't have any solid team plan to tackle the challenge. While Big Zuu and Lottie shared their plans with the group, they weren't confident about it. Joe then stepped up suggesting that they didn't need that many slats to cross the bridge so they should just carry a few.

Joe's plan turned out to be a game-changer for Team Blue as they were able to beat Team Green with a four-minute lead.

Non-participating Celebrity Bear Hunt contestants were shocked upon finding the result. Contestants who had believed that there was no chance for Team Blue to emerge victorious later came in to praise Joe's performance. Even Joe was surprised by his performance and his newfound confidence.

"I feel amazing, to be honest. I'd say it's a bit of myself that, like… that is new. And I will treasure this because it has given me the confidence I need to go further," Joe shared in his confessional.

Celebrity Bear Hunt episodes 1-8 are available on Netflix.

