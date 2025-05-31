I firmly believe AD and Ollie's relationship is the real love story Love is Blind needed

Love Is Blind has seen its share of ups and downs, but I firmly believe AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland’s journey is the real love story the show needed. Their story isn’t the typical fairytale the show promises, but it’s proof that love can thrive even after heartbreak and unexpected turns.

Ad

After appearing on different seasons of the show—AD on the U.S. version and Ollie on the U.K.—they left their pods engaged to other people, but neither relationship worked out. It wasn’t until they crossed paths while filming Netflix’s Perfect Match in September 2024 that they reconnected and sparked a romance.

From Ollie’s beach proposal during the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion to their recent pregnancy reveal on May 25, 2025, their relationship feels like the hopeful twist fans have been waiting for. In my opinion, AD and Ollie’s love story is the kind of authentic connection that shows like Love Is Blind should celebrate more often.

Ad

Trending

Their connection via Love Is Blind shows the power of timing and second chances

Ad

AD and Ollie’s relationship didn’t follow the typical show path. After leaving their original pod relationships behind—AD with Clay Gravesande and Ollie with his Love Is Blind UK partner—they reconnected outside the pods during Netflix’s Perfect Match.

It was there, as Ollie explained, that they had “the deeper conversations, the more important conversations” that laid the groundwork for something real. He shared at the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion that they bonded over shared values and a similar outlook on life, which helped them form a solid foundation.

Ad

Ollie expressed how much AD means to him, saying he had “never felt as happy or as complete” as he did since meeting her. His heartfelt proposal, delivered during the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion, captured the depth of their connection. AD, visibly emotional, covered her face in shock as Ollie asked, “Will you marry me?” and nodded through tears.

Their love story is a reminder that not all relationships follow a perfect timeline. Sometimes, the most meaningful connections happen after unexpected detours. AD and Ollie’s journey shows that love is worth fighting for—even when it starts in an unexpected place and takes time to fully blossom.

Ad

Their pregnancy news brings a new kind of hope to the show’s legacy

Ad

AD and Ollie’s pregnancy announcement feels like a fresh chapter in the the show's story. After their relationship first blossomed outside the pods, their decision to start a family together is a powerful reminder that love doesn’t have to follow a perfect script.

Their Instagram post on May 25, 2025, showed them holding sonogram photos and sharing a kiss in a meadow, with the caption, “How you changed my world, you’ll never know.” The video, set to Monica’s Angel of Mine, highlighted the joy they’re experiencing as they prepare for this next step.

Ad

Ollie’s words during his proposal at the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion also carried weight, as he told AD:

“You’re the love of my life. I’ve never felt as happy or as complete as I have since I met you.”

AD, in turn, responded with a nod and tears, clearly moved by the moment. Their journey shows that even after the cameras stop rolling, love can continue to grow. Fans have shared messages of excitement and support, seeing their relationship as a sign that the show can create lasting connections, even if it takes more than one try.

Ad

In my opinion, AD and Ollie’s story proves that love is about second chances and building a future together, no matter how long it takes to find the right person.

Love Is Blind episodes are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More