"I got this DM during honeymoon week" — Married at First Sight: Australia alum Eden claims a groom messaged her while he was on the show

Married at First Sight: Australia has been hit with another controversy. Former contestant Eden Harper revealed that Tim Gromie, a current groom on the show, privately messaged her while he was still on his honeymoon with his new wife, Katie Johnston.

Eden, who participated in a previous season and was matched with Jayden Eynaud, shared the revelation on TikTok in February 2025. She posted a video showing the messages Tim sent her, explaining that she initially thought he was seeking advice but later questioned his intentions.

“I got this DM during honeymoon week of MAFS 2025 and I just thought it was someone asking for advice,” Eden said in the video.

Tim's message, which was riddled with typos, was sent late at night and hinted at uncertainty about his marriage. The revelation comes after Tim's behavior on Married at First Sight: Australia has already sparked backlash.

Viewers criticized him for the way he treated Katie, and even his own groomsman, Luke Stapleton, publicly condemned his actions.

Married At First Sight: Australia alum Eden Harper exposes Tim's messages during his honeymoon

Eden Harper shocked Married at First Sight: Australia fans when she shared screenshots of direct messages she received from Tim Gromie during his honeymoon week in 2025. In a TikTok video, Eden explained that she initially thought Tim was reaching out for guidance about being on the show. However, after watching his interactions with Katie on-screen, she reconsidered his motives.

Eden read the message aloud, revealing that it said:

“Hey been so refreshing listening to the interview on Yahoo. I’m on MAFS atm and. Now and so un sure. Hope to soon soon.”

Eden responded a few hours later, at 6 am, trying to be supportive.

“Hey! Hope you’re doing all good in there! It can be rough at times,” she said.

She captioned her TikTok video:

"We stand with Katie."

The post quickly gained attention, with many fans questioning Tim's actions. Given his behavior towards Katie on Married at First Sight: Australia, Eden's revelation added more scrutiny to his character.

Tim's treatment of Katie and his groomsman's reaction

Tim Gromie married Katie Johnston in Married at First Sight: Australia 2025, but their relationship started off poorly. From the moment they met at the altar, Tim appeared distant. Speaking to the cameras on his wedding day, he expressed immediate disappointment:

“What the f **k? Totally not what I wanted. I normally go just short, blonde, petite. Katie is like nothing that I would normally go for,” he added.

Tim's comments continued into their honeymoon, where he made it clear that he wasn't attracted to Katie. At one point, he told a producer:

“There’s no attraction, there’s nothing there, and I can tell straight away.”

Fans of Married at First Sight: Australia quickly criticized Tim's attitude, calling him the "most hated groom" of the season. His groomsman, Luke Stapleton, also publicly denounced him during an interview with the So Dramatic! podcast in February 2025.

Luke revealed that he had a falling out with Tim shortly after filming wrapped. He stated that Tim's comments about Katie were "handled far from how it should have been" and clarified that while the show's editing may have shaped the narrative, Tim was responsible for his words:

“Yes, things were cut-and-paste. But what was said, was said, and it was said in the context he delivered it,” Luke said.

Luke was particularly shocked by Tim's off-camera remarks, where he allegedly pulled a producer aside and said:

“This is not what I want. I’m embarrassed.”

According to Luke, Tim didn't even try to get to know Katie, and he made up his mind immediately. He also revealed that Tim contacted him after the wedding, asking for advice on how to handle the situation.

“Dude, it’s not working out for you... My advice is just bail.”

Luke also shared that Tim lost his job as a primary school PE teacher before the season aired, following concerns from his employer. Tim reportedly ignored warnings from his teachers' union, which advised him against joining Married at First Sight: Australia.

Since the backlash, Tim has deleted his social media and refused to participate in post-show interviews. Meanwhile, Katie has received support from viewers, with Luke stating:

“I think good things will come for her. But not so much for Tim.”

Married At First Sight: Australia continues to air on Channel 9 and 9Now.

