“I want to cry” — Porceyon expresses concern over wife’s actions in Caught in the Act: Unfaithful premiere

MTV’s Caught in the Act: Unfaithful returned with its season 3 premiere on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. The show, hosted by Tami Roman, followed individuals who suspected their partners of being unfaithful.

In the premiere episode, Porceyon reached out to Tami after becoming concerned about his wife Shamika’s behaviour. He questioned whether her skincare business trips were real or if she was using them as an excuse to meet someone else.

Opening up about his emotional state:

“I get emotional and I want to cry, ‘cause growing up without my father, and seeing my mama go through the things, she do, and she let me get to this point of, vulnerability where I can’t return from and she spit in my face like this? I’d be done,” Porceyon told Tami.

This episode of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful followed Tami and relationship expert Ken Canion as they looked into Shamika’s activities to help Porceyon understand the situation.

Porceyon explained what led him to seek help in the premiere episode of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful

Porceyon shared that he and Shamika had agreed to stay in touch whenever one of them travelled in Caught in the Act: Unfaithful. He described an incident at a pop-up shop event where she didn’t respond to his messages.

“We have this rule, whenever you go somewhere, you text me, and at this particular pop-up shop, I still hadn’t received a text, so I texted her, ‘Are you OK?’ So finally, the next day, she hits me up, she said, ‘I’m sorry about that, I realized I didn’t have no charger.’” he recalled.

While he accepted the explanation at the time, he later noticed something else that made him suspicious. One night, he saw Shamika asleep with her laptop still open.

“Right when I’m about to close the laptop, a message went across the screen, [that read] ‘You looked good’ … ‘Ed’ means I saw you in person … and the next morning, I see her, ‘So who is Micheal?’ he shared.

The next morning, he asked her about someone named Michael. Shamika replied that Michael was a “friend from school” and told Porceyon not to interfere in her personal matters. This made Porceyon feel uncertain about her honesty.

Porceyon said he had moved away from his family to be with Shamika and now felt unsure about their relationship. He said the lack of transparency made him feel misled. Tami and Ken began their investigation by gathering information and observing Shamika’s actions.

Tami shares her personal experience with infidelity

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful's format allowed individuals to collect facts before deciding whether to continue the relationship or walk away. As part of the process, undercover methods were used to confirm suspicions. Tami, who had spoken about her own past experiences with infidelity, returned to guide participants through their decisions.

“Once the truth is out, the suspicious lover is then faced with a difficult choice: join forces with their partner’s other lover or take them both down in a dramatic undercover operation,” the press release hinted.

Tami shared in a September 2024 interview with Radio One that she had been cheated on in several past relationships. She explained that one of the most difficult experiences was during her marriage to Kenny Anderson.

At the time, she sensed something was wrong and tried calling his hotel room multiple times but got no response. Eventually, the front desk connected her to another room, where a woman answered the call. When Tami asked for her husband, the woman handed him the phone.

New episodes of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful airs every Tuesday on MTV.

