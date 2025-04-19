“If it wasn't for you, I wouldn’t be me” — RuPaul's Drag Race guest Liza Minnelli thanks fans for shaping her career

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17's finale was released on MTV on April 18, 2025. Episode 18 featured the top four contestants competing in their last showcase and sync-off, hoping to win the coveted title and the $200,000 grand prize.

American actress and singer Liza Minnelli made a special appearance as the episode's guest of honor. In a heartwarming moment, she was presented with the Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her joyful personality and contribution to the drag world.

Marking her long-awaited return to the stage, Liza delighted fans with a brief lip-sync performance to her classic 1972 hit Ring Them Bells. After receiving a heartfelt message from RuPaul Charles, who spoke on behalf of the drag world, saying, "'Liza, we love you," she responded with gratitude, saying she became who she is today because of the love and support of her fans.

"Thank you. I don't know what else to say, except that if it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be me. You made me," Liza said in the episode.

RuPaul's Drag Race guest Liza Minnelli's appearance explored

Born on March 12, 1946, Liza is the daughter of actress Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli. Having a powerful stage presence and theatrical flair, the iconic American actress is best known for her role as Sally Bowles in 1972's Cabaret.

During the season 17 finale episode, Liza made her entrance to her 1972 song Ring Them Bells, reclining on a regal throne. Wearing a glittering black top and dark trousers, she was accompanied by some background dancers who showed off their moves as the RuPaul's Drag Race guest enjoyed and lip-synched some of her lyrics.

RuPaul later joined her on stage to praise her and ask some questions about her life. At one point, he mentioned hearing that her father had all her costumes made at MGM Studios and asked Liza if it was true. After confirming the fact, the RuPaul's Drag Race guest shared that one Christmas, her father prepared five costumes for her.

Further exploring her childhood, RuPaul noted that Liza loved watching the dancers rehearse at MGM and invited her to elaborate on those experiences.

"Well, you know, everybody would rush to see whatever my mother was doing and my father especially, because he was making people do Magic. Ohh, he was the best," Liza responded.

At the end of the segment, after RuPaul told Liza that the whole drag community loved her, the actress thanked her fans for their support, noting that she couldn't have become who she was without them.

Who won RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17?

At the end of the season, Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Onya Nurve, and Sam Star were the only four contestants remaining.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17, episode 18, started with the return of the eliminated contestants. They accompanied the four finalists as they showcased their last runway look.

The finalists were then asked to present an original performance using their own vocals. This new addition to RuPaul's Drag Race's finale format allowed the queens to better express themselves while outshining others.

By the end of the round, Lexi and Sam faced elimination, leaving Jewels and Onya to battle it out in the final lip-sync for the crown.

In a high-stakes showdown, the two queens went head-to-head to Lady Gaga's electrifying track "Abracadabra." Eventually, RuPaul deemed her the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episodes are available on MTV.

