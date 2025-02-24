"It complicates a deal" - When Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran commented on collaborating on deals with co-star investors

At a 92nd Street Y event on May 17, 2016, Robert Herjavec was joined by his fellow Shark Tank stars Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John. The three sat down to discuss Robert's book You Don't Have to Be a Shark: Creating Your Own Success.

During the interview, Barbara asked Robert and Daymond why they don't usually collaborate on a deal with each other. When the two sharks couldn't point out any primary reason, Barbara said she believes that while it's good to collaborate on a deal with a fellow shark, she thinks it complicates the whole process.

The Shark Tank investor explained that each shark has their own crew, management groups, attornies, and vetting process. So, when two sharks collaborate, they have to work around each other's way of working, which she believes can sometimes make things complicated for the investors involved.

"The only reason is I feel it, it's not that we dislike each other, but it complicates the deal we have. We have our own crew and management groups. We have our own vetting process. We have our own attorney," she said.

Shark Tank investor Daymond John speculates why he doesn't collaborate with his fellow sharks

During his 92nd Street Y event interview, Robert Herjavec was initially joined by Barbara Corcoran. She talked about collaborating on a deal with a fellow co-star and asked Robert why he hadn't invested in deals with Daymond John. However, before Robert could answer, Daymond jokingly shouted from that crowd that Robert didn't collaborate with him because he didn't like him that much.

Daymond soon joined his fellow Shark Tank investors on the stage, and Barbara asked him the same question she asked Robert. When Daymond responded that he has collaborated with Robert on a lot of all-shark deals, Barbara dismissed it, arguing that a separate collaboration was a "whole different game."

The Shark Group founder then speculated that he didn't get to collaborate with Robert because they often go against each other on some of the same products and end up racing each other to secure a deal. Despite this, he admitted there was no particular reason for it—he simply doesn't tend to do deals with other Sharks in general.

"Maybe I like [Daymond] too much. You know, as with Barbara, I have no problem calling her and being mean to her," Robert joked.

When the two Shark Tank investors couldn't provide a clear reason, Barbara chimed in, explaining that the lack of collaboration between Sharks wasn't about whether they liked each other or not. Instead, she noted that partnering on deals often complicates the individual investing process.

Daymond later reflected on doing deals with Mark Cuban and shared that the Cost Plus Drug co-founder just "gives everybody all the money they ask for right away and never calls." This prompted Robert to share his story of collaborating on a deal with Mark. He recalled that they each had to give $600,000 to a pitcher to buy inventory and upgrade their factory.

However, the pitcher later told them they wanted to use the 1.2 million investment to improve their website. Robert said his team thought Mark wouldn't offer such an amount for such an issue. However, when they contacted Mark's team, they found out Mark had already given the money.

"I'll never forget we had this deal I did with Mark. My team's on the phone with the pitcher, and his team's on the phone with the pitcher, and we were going to give them $600,000 each to buy inventory and upgrade the factory," Robert said.

The Shark Tank investor continued:

"The entrepreneur says, 'I changed my mind. I want to use all the money to redo the website,' 1.2 million. And my team is like, 'Ohh, it's ridiculous. Robert's never gonna go with that.' So, we got off the phone, we go to call Mark, and Mark's already giving her the money."

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

