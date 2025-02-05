"It fixes itself" – Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary on how America always finds a way

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary recently appeared on Gutfeld! and shared his views on how the United States recovers from difficult situations. On February 4, 2025, he posted a video of his conversation with host Greg Gutfeld on his Instagram page.

During the discussion, the Shark Tank star emphasized that America has a way of fixing itself despite political turmoil.

“When America gets really screwed up, and it just makes no sense to anybody, it fixes itself like that," he stated.

O’Leary suggested that regardless of individual political preferences, the country moves forward. He added,

“Maybe you like Trump, maybe you don't, but here we are. We're fixed.”

O’Leary expressed concerns about tax policies under the previous administration, mentioning that he closely monitored the situation late into the night. He indicated that the outcome alleviated his worries, as he believed it was ultimately beneficial.

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary on Trump, business policies, and DEI debates

O’Leary has been vocal about his support for business-friendly policies and his opposition to corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. During an interview on Fox Business’ The Big Money Show on January 29, 2025, the Shark Tank star criticized Costco for maintaining DEI policies despite pressure from attorneys general in 19 states.

He argued that continuing such efforts could harm shareholders and put the company at odds with the federal government.

“They're nuts if they think I want them fighting the federal government on policy."

O’Leary said. He emphasized that businesses should prioritize merit-based hiring, stating,

“Chop, chop guys. Figure this out. You're breaking the law. Get compliant. I mean, hire for merit and advance people that deserve it.”

Costco’s board defended its DEI policies, arguing that a diverse workforce enhances innovation and customer experience. However, O’Leary insisted that focusing solely on performance is the best approach.

O’Leary emphasized that his companies under O’Leary Ventures focus solely on performance, stating that personal attributes or appearances, such as sexual orientation, tattoos, or unconventional piercings, are irrelevant in hiring and advancement decisions. He stated,

“Can you do the job? Can you execute the mandate? Those are the people we advance.”

O’Leary’s remarks align with broader corporate trends, as several major companies, including Walmart and Ford, have rolled back their DEI efforts. The Shark Tank investor has positioned himself as an advocate for reducing regulatory hurdles and prioritizing economic growth over social policies.

O’Leary on tariffs and economic strategy under Trump

In another Fox Business interview, O’Leary weighed in on the 47th U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada. He highlighted the need for aggressive economic policies to counter what he sees as unfair trade practices by China.

“China's a different issue completely to Canada or any other country," the Shark Tank star said.

He further said,

“Since they came into the World Trade Organization, they have broken the rules with every country, including the U.S."

He described his frustrations with doing business in China and claimed that strong economic measures were necessary. O’Leary argued that tariffs could force political change in China by disrupting employment. He said,

“The only way to put [Xi] at risk is to say, look, if you want to mess with the largest economy you trade with, then we're going to force a lot of people that make yoga mats or electronics or whatever else it is to be unemployed in your cities, and they'll be rioting in the streets."

Trump has proposed a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada, along with an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports. While some economists warn that tariffs could increase consumer prices, O’Leary believes they are necessary to counter China’s trade policies. “Xi only understands the stick. That’s all he understands,” he said.

“Any weakness at all, he plays off and he has done so for years.”

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8/7c on ABC.

