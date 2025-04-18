"It's not going to be a replica" — Yvonne Orji addresses fan criticism of Netflix's Pop the Balloon Live

Pop the Balloon Live premiered on Netflix on April 10, 2025, as an adaptation of the popular YouTube series Pop the Balloon or Find Love. Hosted by Yvonne Orji, the live show introduced a twist by featuring reality TV stars like Johnny Bananas and Chase DeMoor. However, the debut received mixed reactions, with some fans expressing disappointment over the changes.

In an exclusive interview with Today on April 17, 2025, Orji addressed the feedback and explained the differences between the original and Netflix’s version. Highlighting that the live format naturally makes it different from the YouTube series

"I think some of the fans may think it’s a replica of the show. But just by the nature of it being live, it’s not going to be a replica," she said.

Orji explained that she, the producers, and Netflix are actively working on refining the show to better meet viewers' expectations while keeping the spirit of the original. Orji also mentioned that despite the challenges during the live broadcast, the team remains committed to improving future episodes.

Yvonne Orji explains the challenges of the Pop the Balloon Live format

Speaking to Today, Pop the Balloon Live Yvonne Orji acknowledged that the live format created challenges not seen in the original series,

"I think we’re all kind of finding our footing, because it does take on a different shape when it’s live," she shared.

Orji shared that after the premiere, she, the producers, and Netflix had discussions about adjusting the show’s direction to make it better. Reflecting on the premiere,

"This is not what we rehearsed. This is not what we practiced. This is not the show," Orji admitted.

Since it was a live broadcast, there was no option to stop or reset. She described it as a moment where she had to guide the show to its conclusion as best as she could. She added that the live format inherently brings unpredictability and that the team is committed to refining the process to create a smoother experience moving forward.

Orji noted that they had ongoing conversations about improving episode two and future installments, focusing on keeping the tone rooted in love and joy.

"It's continually getting refined and renewed. So just keep watching," she shared.

Orji highlights the show's evolving tone and her role as host

Orji spoke about her intention to keep the tone of Pop the Balloon Live centered around kindness and genuine connection. She explained that before signing on, she asked the producers and Netflix if the goal was truly about helping people find love,

"I love, love. That’s why I would sign on," she shared.

After receiving confirmation, she committed to bringing her comedic skills to help steer the show through unexpected moments. As the host of Pop the Balloon Live, Orji said her approach includes listening to the contestants without judgment but also asking follow-up questions when needed.

"We listen, we don’t judge, but I do have follow-up questions," she shared her tagline for the show.

While Orji is not an executive producer, she revealed that she has talked to the team about having some involvement in casting, hoping to help create better matches. She also mentioned that Arlette Amuli and B.M., creators of the original YouTube series and executive producers on the Netflix version, have been supportive of her role.

Orji concluded by encouraging fans to continue tuning in, said that the show will evolve with each episode, balancing entertainment with the search for authentic connections.

Fans can watch new episodes of Pop the Balloon Live every Thursday at 8 pm ET on Netflix.

