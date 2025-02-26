"It's too late" - Love Never Lies: Poland star Pawal reacts to Kasia considering to end their marriage

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 premiered on Netflix on February 26, 2025, and introduced six new couples trying to test their relationship. Pawal and Kasia were the only couples on the show who were married and they wanted to improve their relationship as they were struggling with intimacy issues.

In episode 5, Paweł discovered the single Kasia had been paired with. Towards the end of the episode, he was shown clips of them growing close as they spent time together in the Villa of Temptation.

The premium clip ended with a conversation between Kasia and Longin, where she admitted to considering ending her relationship with Paweł and expressed curiosity about what the EyeDetect test would reveal.

After watching the clips, Paweł expressed that he felt stupid and could recognize all the mistakes he had made that pushed Kasia to consider ending their marriage. He felt it was too late for them and added in his confessional that he wasn't sure if they could fix their marriage.

"I am so stupid. I can finally see all the mistakes I've made. It's too late," he told Maja.

Love Never Lies: Poland star Pawal sees the clip of Kasia spending time with Longin

Towards the end of Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 5, host Maja gathered all the Villa of Doubt residents and informed them that they would be shown the clips of their partners with their assigned singles.

First up was Pawal, and before he could watch the clips, he expressed that he and Kasia needed to clarify some things between them and the reason they lost their path in their marriage.

Kasia's first clip began with her and Longin enjoying a yacht date, laughing and having fun. Holding a glass of wine, they toasted to their connection, after which Kasia remarked that life couldn't be better than this. Meanwhile, Longin expressed that he was glad that Kasia was opening up to him.

"Longin showed me that I could count on him, that I would be safe with him. He's been taking care of me. He's complimenting me. I'm getting what I haven't had for eight years," Kasia shared in her confessional, in the clip.

The clip ended with Kasia and Longin jumping out of the yacht and swimming beside each other.

Reacting to the clip, Pawal felt that Kasia needed this "kind of closeness." He added that he did the "worst thing" he could do by acting like a "stone" toward her and not showing any emotions to her. Paweł then asked Maja to show him the premium clip of the two spending time together.

Kasia's premium clip was from the first day the singles entered the villa of temptation and featured Longin introducing himself as an erotic dancer/stripper.

The clip then showed a snippet of Longin performing a striptease in front of Kasia. Though she appeared hesitant at first, she gradually relaxed and became more comfortable with the moment.

"I was ashamed but in a nice way. I guess one could say an exciting way. It was erotic for sure," Kasia shared in her confessional, in the clip.

The premium clip ended with the Love Never Lies: Poland star having a conversation with Longin where she considered ending her relationship with Pawal.

"It came to me there might be a question if I wanted to end things. I'd say 'yes,' but what will EyeDetect show?" the Love Never Lies: Poland star said.

Paweł was silent for a few seconds after watching the premium clip. When Maja hugged him to offer comfort, she noticed that he was "shaking all over." Paweł felt that it was too late for them and wasn't sure if they could work on their marriage and be with each other.

"I don't know. I'm not sure we'll be able to figure everything out in our marriage. And if we're able to put ourselves first," the Love Never Lies: Poland star said in his confessional.

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episodes 1 - 6 are available on Netflix.

