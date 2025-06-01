"Kill the debt, pay the mortgage" – Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary urges clearing all dues by the age of 40

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary uploaded a video on Instagram on May 31, 2025, where he talked about his framework of spending money and navigating debt.

The clip was taken from one of his recent TV interviews, where he emphasized the idea of taking big risks early on in one's career. He believes that people should take "big swings" in their 20s when they are starting their business and are chasing their dreams.

By the time an individual reaches their 40s, the Shark Tank star believes they should focus on paying off all their debts and mortgages so that they can enjoy financial freedom in their 50s and 60s.

Trending

"Take big swings in your 20s—start the business, chase the dream. But by your 40s? Kill the debt, pay the mortgage. You’re building a fortress of financial freedom," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary lays out the strategy for financial independence

In the clip uploaded by Kevin O’Leary, he shared that he wrote a book titled Men, Women, and Money, which talked about the importance of building a strategy for an individual's life.

In the book, he mentioned that when people in their 20s are starting a business, they should go all in and take "horrendous amounts of risk," as, at that period of life, he noted, people have a lot of time on their hands.

However, as an individual grows old, O'Leary believes they have to worry about the responsibilities of children and family.

They have to work with their significant other and build their family together around the sense of financial independence.

"In your 20s, when you start a business, if you're an entrepreneur, you can take horrendous amounts of risk because your time is yours," he said.

The Shark Tank star continued:

"As you age and you start to have responsibilities like mortgages and children, you've really got to think about what you're doing. And you have to realize that you and your spouse or your significant other are building this family together in a pillar of strength around financial independence."

With those responsibilities tied behind their back, O'Leary emphasized that people should work on paying all of their debts and mortgages by the time they reach their 40s.

According to him, doing so would allow individuals to get a sense of freedom and the feeling of not being held by any financial shackles.

They won't owe anyone anything, and this strategy, coupled with a planned investment journey started in the early stages of life, would give them additional support.

"You've got to get rid of your debt in your 40s, get rid of your mortgage, and then when you get into your 50s and 60s, you'll be free. You won't owe anybody anything, and you've already had a strategy that investing that you started in your 20s will be worth about a million and a half dollars if you only have an average salary of $58,000, if you just took 15% of that and invested it," the Shark Tank said.

On May 15, Kevin posted a video on Instagram, discussing the primary reason for divorces these days.

He shared that after talking with his lawyer, he came to know that "financial stress" in marriages was the number one reason for the separation of most couples.

This is another reason why it is important to plan out long-term financial strategies to help individuals navigate money challenges throughout their lives.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes are available on Hulu and ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More