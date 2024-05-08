Gigi Hadid looked stunning in her white gown at the Met Gala 2024. The event was held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2024. The gathering commemorated the Costume Institute's latest show, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Hadid's appearance was evocative of modern-day Snow White.

Fans could not contain their excitement and shared their admiration through comments. One of them stated:

"Looking like Snow White"

Expand Tweet

Gigi Hadid's look for Met Gala 2024 combined high fashion with a touch of fairytale charm. Her choice of apparel, a gorgeous Thom Browne white dress, demonstrated her outstanding fashion sense and taste.

Some other fan reactions included:

"OH WAIT... I TAKE EVERYTHING BACK I LOVE THIS DRESS", a fan wrote.

"I love this design so awesome", another fan commented.

"Its incredible how pretty this woman is", a user wrote on X.

"The way she is giving the 90s aesthetic vibe in 2024 . Amazing", another user wrote on X.

Exploring the details of Gigi Hadid’s look for Met Gala 2024

Expand Tweet

Gigi Hadid's Met Gala gown was a masterpiece, with delicate rose embroidery falling off her shoulders in a vision of timeless grace. Her gentle updo and rosy complexion complemented the attire.

As Hadid told Vogue during the event, the making of her gown was a colossal task. It involved the expertise of more than 70 artisans and over 13,500 hours of careful craftsmanship. Her Thom Browne gown, made of white fabric and structured black ruffles, was embellished with genuine yellow blooms and green greenery, which wonderfully matched the event's theme.

In addition, the dress had an attached train, which resembled a tuxedo jacket and included more yellow appliques. Before attending the Met Gala, Gigi Hadid entertained admirers by handing out yellow roses outside her hotel.

The popular model accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings, a diamond choker, and sharp yellow heels. Her glam style, which included a red lip and an Old Hollywood bob parted on the side, gave her image a classic elegance.

Read More: "Looks absolutely a mess" — Fans react to Nicki Minaj's Met Gala 2024 look

Gigi Hadid’s look for Met Gala 2024 showcased her enduring influence in design. She has a strong following among insiders and fashion enthusiasts outside of the Met Gala, solidifying her status as a key figure in contemporary fashion.

At the event, the Costume Institute display featured roughly 250 objects from over 400 years of history. It included notable pieces such as an 1877 Charles Frederick Worth silk satin ball gown.