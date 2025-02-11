“A path to better position”—Shark Tank fans react to Kevin O’Leary talking about USA-Canada "economic union"

Kevin O'Leary, the Shark Tank panelist and a Canadian businessman, recently spoke about the potential USA-Canada merger proposal in an interview on Fox Business. He also uploaded a clip of the interview on his official X account on February 11, 2025.

In the interview, he answered a question regarding President Donald Trump signing off tariffs on aluminum and steel. Kevin said that the changes in tariffs will call for negotiations with countries that trade the metals with the US. He mentioned that 70% of the aluminum in the US is made in Canada.

He said to make this aluminum, Canada needs electricity which they don't have, so the suggestion is to join the two economies. He said:

"The signal here is let's get an economic union together."

He further stated that by doing so, Canada will get electricity out of the US, and the latter will gain the power to take over countries like China. According to him, that's what Canada wants too. Kevin added that since Justin "Trudeau's government collapsed," so the US would be waiting for the next Canadian election.

Due to the ongoing season 16 of Shark Tank, Kevin's interview grabbed public attention. A netizen wrote on X:

"The U.S. is inviting Canada to be part of them with equal rights. It’s a giant compliment. I don’t understand the anger. There has to be a path to better position both countries for this eventuality," commented one.

"Economic Union? Why not just "Free Trade" - this union stuff is surrealy. And a total sellout," said one.

"Has anyone actually spoke with the Canadian citizens? Some of us are open to merging with the US or at the very least becoming independent of the monarchy. We need government reform and however that transpires is up to us. May seem trite but we are the ones who count," added a third.

"You are 100% correct. There are more tariffs between the provinces! It should be the North American Union! Free trade, free movement of labour, and people. Cost savings and simply put it sticks it to China and Europe. Play fair with North America or don't play at all," commented one.

A lot of Shark Tank fans agreed with what Kevin O'Leary said about the potential merger, while some differed in views.

"Some form of an economic union would make perfect sense for both countries," an X user wrote.

"Canada has very intelligent people like Kevin O'Leary … that can help turn this country around. We just need people to care, listen and to vote," another user wrote.

"I warned you Mr wonderful. No deal, join us or get squished like the bugs you are!" a fan said.

"If they want electricity they can buy it case closed. Stay out of Canada," wrote one.

What Shark Tank panelist Kevin O'Leary said about the US-Canada merger proposal?

The Fox Business interviewer stated that the President Trump is about to sign a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum and reciprocal tariffs as well. Kevin clarified that those are two different things and explained the reactions it has triggered from the world.

Mentioning India, the Shark Tank panelist stated that the US will have reciprocal tariffs against them, which is likely to have Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, flying to the US for further negotiations. He further explained that the Canadian situation is unique because the oil that the US imports from there is the most inexpensive oil they import, so they have lesser tariffs on it. Stating another fact about what Canadians want, Kevin said:

"43% of Canadians want to explore joining the two economies and become a behemoth and then take on China."

He said that the USA's aluminum and Canada's electricity requirements point towards the need for an economic union. The Shark Tank panelist clarified that it doesn't mean they're going to sell the country but that it would benefit them both over China.

Watch the latest episodes of Shark Tank season 16 every Friday, at 8 pm ET, on ABC.

