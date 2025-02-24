"Hilarious”— 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Sarper calling himself a “professional narcissist”

90 Day Fiancé season 11, episode 2, released on February 23, followed the couples' struggle to come to the US on the K-1 visa. Some, like Mahdi, were visiting the country for the first time.

Ad

In the previous episode, Sarper visited the immigration officer for his K-1 visa interview. The officer's decision remained a cliffhanger as the episode ended. In episode 2, when Sarper arrived, he first told Shekinah that his visa had not been approved. However, as soon as she believed him, he told her he was joking and that his visa was actually approved.

This was a pivotal moment in their relationship because they had previously specified that if Sarper's K-1 visa didn't get approved, they would break up, as Shekinah couldn't live in Turkiye.

Ad

Trending

When Sarper announced that his visa was approved, Shekinah hugged him, after which Sarper joked that when the immigration officer asked what he did for a living, he said he was a "professional narcissist." Fans of 90 Day Fiancé took to X to react to Sarper's comment.

"As much as I dislike so many things about Sarper and Shekinah’s relationship, Sarper is hilarious," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“A professional narcissist” he sees his toxicity as a badge of honor… Shekinah girl," said another fan.

"I cannot stand Shekina. I cannot stand Shekina. Sarper IS a professional NARCISSIST," added another.

"We all knew you got into the US, Sarper. Sounds like Sarper is proud of being a narcissist. At least he is honest. So he can tuck away the rude alpha male," wrote one.

Ad

Some fans of 90 Day Fiancé gave their hilarious take on it:

"I was thinking that Sarper is a professional PITA.........Pain In The **$!!" an X user wrote.

"Sarper calling himself a professional narcissist," another user wrote.

"He was probably flirting with the USCIS officer, lol," commented one.

"“Professional narcissists” and that’s funny," wrote another.

Sarper told his parents about him trying to move to the US permanently on 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 2

Ad

Sarper disclosed to his parents that he was going to the US on a 90-day visa, where he planned to marry Shekinah and apply for a permanent stay visa. He clarified that if the permanent visa wasn't approved, he would have to leave for Turkey and break up with Shekinah.

The revelation moved his parents, and his mom even took to a 90 Day Fiancé confessional to express that he was their only son, so it was tough for them to process the whole situation. His father asked him when they could come to the US for the wedding, and Sarper explained that they couldn't come because they wouldn't be able to get a visa.

Ad

Ad

This was a setback for his father, who took to a confessional to say that they were getting old and that their only son leaving them at this stage was frightening. Shekinah also came to the confessional to share her disappointment about being the reason for Sarper's separation from his parents.

In another confessional, Sarper said that he was straightforward with his parents because he wanted them to accept the situation.

Ad

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback