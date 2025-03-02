"It's very mean"— The Traitors US star Tom Sandoval claps back at Chrishell Stause's comments

The Traitors US season 3 saw Tom Sandoval get murdered in the show's latest episode that aired on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. He was the last contestant to be eliminated ahead of the finale, which will air on February 6, 2025, on Peacock.

Upon his elimination, the cast member talked to Entertainment Weekly about his time on the show and the aftermath of the same. During the show, the Vanderpump Rules star was at odds with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, as the latter had made a comment on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about why Tom Sandoval had sweat stains on his shirt.

"I think Sandoval was imbibing in — probably drinking a lot of Coke. And he had too much sugar in his system," Stause said on WWHL.

The comment led to speculations online about Tom being in withdrawal. In his recent interview with EW, The Traitors US star criticized Stause's comments about him.

"I think that's a really f*cked up thing for her to say. It's very mean," he stated.

The Traitors US star Tom Sandoval discusses Chrishell Stause, Alan Cumming's "Faithful" comment on more

During the interview that was published on February 28, 2025, Tom Sandoval reflected upon his experience filming The Traitors US season 3. He was asked about his dynamics with Chrishell Stause and the comment she made on WWHL that "fueled" a theory about him being in withdrawal.

Tom explained that the castle was "really hot" and he wasn't feeling well. He revealed that it was around "80 degrees" while filming and in the scene where he was profusely sweating, he had been wearing a wool sweater,

The Traitors US season 3 star further criticized the Selling Sunset star and said that while a lot of people. went to play a game, he felt Stause "went there to play dress up" and hide the "coattails of Scandoval."

The Vanderpump Rules star further said that he and Chrishell had a conversation in the car in the beginning of the show and he had told her it was okay that she followed his ex, Ariana Madix on Instagram. He further said she turned it into something else to "make personal digs."

"It was in poor taste," he added.

The cast member was also asked about his elimination from the show and Alan Cumming's comment about him being a faithful for once.

"Ugh. I was like, "Dude, can we get some new material?" Tom said.

The Peacock show star said lightheartedly that it had been a couple of years since Scandoval but that he understood it. Tom also commented on telling Alan that he didn't want to be a traitor while on the show. He said he didn't regret it because he believed he would have gone home earlier.

He added that he didn't want to be a traitor because he would have had to be "Deceitful" and lie and it wouldn't have been fun for him.

The Traitors US star was asked about what wasn't shown in the final edit and he said that it was "obviously edited down." He stated a lot of interactions with Tony Vlachos were left out.

"I watched him sort of be really two-faced to Bob H., and I'm the one that told Bob H. about it, and they didn't include that," he added.

He also said that the cast was no longer allowed to discuss strategy once the "social interactions" ended as the contestants would be separated.

Episodes of The Traitors US season 3 are available to stream on Peacock.

