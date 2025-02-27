Married at First Sight UK star Kristina reveals where she stands with Kieran in light of reunion drama

Married at First Sight UK star Kristina Goodsell has revealed that she has completely cut ties with her former partner, Kieran Chapman after his kiss with co-star Erica Roberts was exposed during the reunion episode. In an exclusive interview with The Sun on February 26, 2025, Kristina shared that she and Kieran are no longer in contact.

"I don’t love Kieran, unfortunately. We’re not friends anymore, we don’t talk to each other, we’ve both moved on," she said.

She added that their interactions after filming became tense, leading her to end their friendship altogether. The reunion episode saw Kieran admitting to his secret kiss with Erica when the Honesty Box challenge was introduced at the dinner table.

Erica prompted him by asking if he had anything to share with his ex, which led to his confession. However, Kristina later clarified that she had already learned about the kiss just minutes before the cameras started rolling again.

Kristina reacts to Kieran's confession at the Married at First Sight UK reunion

During the Married at First Sight UK reunion, Kieran appeared uneasy as he prepared to reveal the truth. When the Honesty Box segment began, Erica asked him directly if he had anything to tell Kristina. After a pause, Kieran admitted to kissing Erica, which had not been disclosed earlier.

Kristina, however, did not react as much as some might have expected. Instead, she responded with a composed manner even making a remark about Erica needing to watch out for cold sores. She later explained to The Sun:

“Obviously from my reaction, I wasn’t bothered. The only thing that is happening now is that people are speculating and saying that I knew before Erica announced it to the table.”

She clarified that her composed reaction was because she had already been informed off-camera, minutes before the scene. Kieran had approached her in a moment of panic and confessed before the cameras resumed filming.

"I knew two minutes from a split camera break. Kieran panicked, came up to me, told me, went back on set, cameras rolled, and then Erica had to ask the question.”

The moment created tension at the dinner table, but Kristina maintained her stance that she was no longer invested in Kieran’s actions or relationships. She concluded:

“It was awkward, but then it just solidified to me that a friend wouldn’t have put me in that position.”

Kristina on moving forward after the show

Following the revelations at the Married at First Sight UK reunion, Kristina confirmed that she and Kieran have completely cut ties. She explained that while they initially remained in touch after the experiment ended, the situation surrounding the kiss made her decide that maintaining any form of friendship was unnecessary.

“We both lead really busy lives, there’s no need for any communication, and that’s fine,” she stated to The Sun.

Kristina added that the experience in Married at First Sight UK made her realize the importance of surrounding herself with people who respect her. Since the show ended, Kristina has been focusing on her personal life. While she has received multiple texts from men in her DMs, she revealed that she has only been on two dates since filming wrapped in the spring of 2024.

However, neither led to a lasting connection. She shared:

"I’m very single, and I haven’t found my prince charming. I'm a bit gutted."

As for Kieran, he has not publicly responded to Kristina’s latest comments.

The reunion episode of Married at First Sight UK is currently streaming on E4.

