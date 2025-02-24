“Not buying”- The Real Housewives of Potomac fans react to Gizelle alleging Mia broke up for clout

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 19 was aired on February 23, 2025. The second part of the three-part reunion saw confrontations when Keira and Stacey were criticized for their relationships and Mia was accused of lying about her breakup with Inc.

After Mia stated that she was splitting with Inc, Gizelle alleged that she was lying. The latter added that her castmate was orchestrating her storyline for The Real Housewives of Potomac and Inc and Gordon were both in on it. Mia denied the allegations and argued there had to be truth in her divorcing Gordon.

Wendy jumped in with her support for Gizelle and accused Mia of faking her divorce with Gordon, adding that the drama around it was made up. Gizelle alleged that Mia was still together with Inc because she kept flying off to Atlanta to meet him and that she didn't live in Potomac. Mia defended herself by stating that she did live there and Gizelle was telling lies.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to give their opinions on the situation, with some agreeing with Gizelle. One fan said on X that they were "not buying" what Mia was selling.

"I’m sorry, I’m not buying what Mia’s selling," a fan said.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac also noted that Mia was "never telling the truth," as they seemingly agreed with Gizelle and Wendy's claims.

"Mia being clocked on her lies is long overdue cuz she been lying since her first season," said another fan.

"Like Judge Judy and Mark Twain says, “when you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.” Mia never remembers what she says because she’s never telling the truth," commented one.

"Mia been lying like f**k for four years and they finally clocking ha **s from all angles," wrote another.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac believed Gizelle and Wendy's allegations about Mia plotting her storyline. They said Mia plotted her scandals to "create intrigue and secure her flute," citing some examples of when she had allegedly done the same.

"Mia plots her scandals out to create intrigue and secure her flute. She did it with the cancer scare, then there was the Gordon split, intro of Inc, and paternity test, and now she and Inc are continently splitting! She’s been doing this!" an X user wrote.

"Gizelle ATE MIA UP!!!! Do you hear me!!!!??? Whewwww….. I don’t even care for Gizelle at all but babyyyy, I’m enjoying this take down of Mia! She really thought she was queen ish! Baby you have been dethroned!!!!" wrote another.

"They really got me agreeing with Gizelle of all people about Mia and Inc…," added a third.

"Idk why Andy is making that face cuz it’s about time Mia gets confronted…there’s no gentle way to call her out after how many seasons of this," wrote another.

The clash between Mia, Gizelle, and Wendy on The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 reunion Part 2

During the reunion, the host, Andy Cohen asked Mia about her relationship with Inc., and she said that it was tough to juggle everything with kids. She got emotional as she stated how hard it was to see things crumble after she had built on the relationship.

Then Andy brought up her tagline for this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac which was:

"Inc is permanent."

At the time Mia had said that Inc. would always be a part of her life.

When Gizelle accused Mia of faking her breakup, Wendy explained the social media backlash Inc and Mia got for calling Gordon out. She noted that following the backlash, Mia ideated her breakup storyline to get away from the criticism she was receiving.

Wendy also alleged that Mia orchestrated the breakup and wondered if that was taken out, "what would be left?"

Mia stated that a lot would be left to show about her life even if Inc and Gordon weren't included.

Andy asked her questions from the viewers of The Real Housewives of Potomac. His first question was if Mia really disclosed her divorce from Gordon to her kids in front of the camera. She said yes, she was also asked whose decision it was to get a paternity test for her children, and she said it was Inc's.

The next reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 comes out on Sunday, March 2, at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.

