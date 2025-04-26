"Not gonna last" — Love After Lockup fans react to Joey and Michael's chemistry

Love After Lockup returned with a new episode on April 25, 2025. The segment saw tensions heighten between Michael and Joey as the couple's conflicting expectations from their relationship started to surface. While Joey preferred spending quality time with Michael and getting to know him better, Michael wanted to explore the intimate side of their connection.

Michael also preferred being left alone and not having someone in his "space" all the time. However, Joey was invested in their relationship and wanted to have more conversations. The latest episode showcased Michael comparing Joey to a "dad," criticizing his interest in always knowing what he was doing. Since he was frustrated with their lack of physical intimacy, he started reconsidering everything.

Later in the episode, Michael purposely took Joey's phone away so he could not contact him, calling Joey a "nag." Love After Lockup fans on X commented on Joey and Michael's relationship and overall chemistry, saying they would not last because they had contrasting expectations from each other.

A Love After Lockup fan comments on Michael and Joey's relationship (Image via X/@TammyLohan8)

"Micheal definitely ain't the relationship type. Not him calling Joey the "Dad" type. Lmfao. They are definitely not gonna last," a fan wrote.

"Michael is trash and him taking that man phone is controlling," another fan commented.

"Does Michael have anything nice to say about Joey?" a netizen tweeted.

Many Love After Lockup fans commented on Michael's behavior toward Joey and his interest in their relationship.

"Michael n Joey haven’t been together for 24 hours and Michael already tired," a user reacted.

"Took Joey’s phone so he couldn’t contact him? Michael is a conniving son of a gun," a person commented.

"All the mind games and stress Michael is bringing to Joeys life is going to push him to relapse smh," another fan wrote.

"Joeys love language is quality time. Michaels is s*x and drugs. This ain’t gone work," one user posted.

Other Love After Lockup fans questioned Joey's fondness for Michael.

"What exactly does Joey like about Micheal? I don't see any good qualities at all," a person reacted.

"Joey is in a completely different relationship with Michael, and I hope he sees it soon," another netizen commented.

"Enough to drive me up the wall" — Love After Lockup star Michael comments on Joey's need to know everything

After spending their first day together, Michael began reconsidering his relationship with Joey. While speaking to the Love After Lockup cameras, he added that he "wasn't feeling it" and could not force himself to feel drawn to Joey.

In another confessional, Michael mentioned he felt detached because Joey was "caring too much" about his whereabouts and daily activities. He confessed that he was not used to having a relationship like that, saying he got the "dad vibe" from Joey. Meanwhile, Joey stated it was "sweet" how they spent last night having "cool conversations."

Michael was then shown doing an errand, during which he explained that he preferred doing them by himself because Joey was "kind of a nag, a whiner, and a complainer."

"Anybody constantly watching over your shoulder that's not needed is even enough to drive me up the wall. Subconsciously, I may have taken Joey's phone so he couldn't get in touch with me," Michael said.

While speaking to the cameras, the Love After Lockup star said that he "needed space" and "just didn't want to hear from him," so he took Joey's phone and left it in the car. However, when production informed Joey about Michael's actions, he lashed out at them instead of holding Michael accountable.

Fans of the show criticized Michael's behavior and believed their relationship would not last.

Love After Lockup airs new segments every Friday at 8 pm ET only on WeTV.

