"She ATE Dylan" — The Traitors US fans react to Britney's argument with the cast member

The Traitors US season 3 released its finale, titled The Day of Reckoning Is Upon Us, on March 6, 2025. The segment saw Dylan and Britney get into a heated argument during the finale Round Table. While Britney tried to project Dylan as a traitor, Dylan tried to turn the tides and convince his co-stars to become suspicious of Britney.

Britney wanted to get Gabby and Dolores in a female alliance to eliminate Dylan by convincing them that Danielle felt betrayed when he wrote her name for banishment. She tried to make them believe that Danielle gave that reaction solely because Dylan was her teammate. She added that if Dylan's gameplay were left unaddressed, he would eliminate everyone until only he and Gabby were left.

At the last Round Table, Britney and Dylan went back and forth trying to prove their point. While Britney highlighted Dylan's desire to become the Seer, associating it with a traitor's characteristic, Dylan remained steadfast in his belief that Britney was a saboteur, recalling how she had conflicts with the previous conspirators. Britney defended herself, providing little space for Dylan to speak his piece.

The Traitors US fans took to X to comment on Britney and Dylan's confrontation. While many said Britney dominated Dylan, others criticized Dylan for questioning her.

A fan of The Traitors US reacts to Dylan and Britney's round table argument (Image via X/@ka_morian0121)

"Britney made a major mistake at the beginning but she carried this finale! It was only watchable with her in it! She ATE Dylan up! Left him speechless and had minds thinking," a fan wrote.

"LMAOO why was DYLAN about to BURST into tears after Britney absolutely lit his a**," another fan commented.

"Dylan is sooo annoying f**kkk shut uppp- we just lost dani now you want us to lose britney… I hate faithfuls so much in this game," a netizen tweeted.

Many The Traitors US fans claimed Britney overpowered Dylan in the argument.

"Wait Britney is clearing Dylan UP and DOWN this round table," a user reacted.

"Britney had an excellent roundtable. Those counter punches on baby boy Dylan landed. (Seriously — dude wants to set a fire and not get burned? Reminds me of someone’s fans) Her game was f**ked the second she got recruited. There was nothing else she could do," a person commented.

Meanwhile, other fans of The Traitors US criticized Dylan for coming at Britney.

"Dylan is also very weird & dramatic by saying Britney attacked him…. That’s not a word you should just throw around," a fan wrote.

"Dylan acting like a victim when Britney defends herself after he accuses her of being a Traitor???? Don't p*ss me off," one user posted.

"THIS IS THE MOST RILED UP WE SEEN BOTH BRITNEY AND DYLAN! AND I LUV IT! LOL," a person reacted.

"Dylan’s self righteousness is sooooo annoying like why ru mad Britney is defending herself ??" another netizen commented.

"I'm a little blown away by the attack on me" — The Traitors US fame Dylan clashes with Britney at the final Round Table

As the discussions began, Dylan stated he was certain Britney was a conspirator, saying she was the only person with "serious suspicion." He then recalled her confrontations with the past participants, listing Derrick, Boston Rob, and Danielle's names. It was Danielle's reaction to Britney's vote in favor of her elimination that made Dylan believe Britney was not being honest.

"There's a chance that you guys were in that turret together, planning to win this together, and kind of have a storybook ending," Dylan said.

Britney admitted Danielle's reaction was not "a great look" for her, but at the same time, pointed out that what she said to Dylan was not great either. The Traitors US player recalled how Danielle got "visibly distraught" when she saw Dylan vote for her.

Britney also mentioned how upset Dylan became when he lost the Seer power, saying that only a traitor would fear someone else winning it. She claimed there was more evidence against Dylan than anybody else at the table.

"I'm a little blown away by the attack on me," Dylan reacted.

Hearing that, Britney wondered why she could not target him when he did the same to her. She stated it was not personal, but a way to protect herself.

Dylan then said that he felt Britney was a "recruit" however, she dismissed it and targeted the question back at him. She explained that a conspirator would prefer recruiting the "Faithful of the Faithfuls," which Dylan was.

Despite her efforts, Ivar, Dolores, Gabby, and Dylan voted to banish Britney. Consequently, she left the castle without revealing her identity.

The Traitors US episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

