 "Stay strong!"— 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans react to Faith crying over Loren

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 aired the final part of its Tell All special this week on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The segment featured Loren and Faith talking about their relationship during which Faith opened up about rejecting Loren's proposal to her.

The female cast member got emotional and said that while she still loved him, she wasn't ready to get married. Fans of the reality show commented on the segment online and offered support. One person wrote on X:

"Awwwwww Faith I'm sorry sweetheart. You made the right decision.. Please stay strong!"

"Please Love Yourself Faith & Leave Loren," a fan commented.

"Awful! Sadly Faith has some kind of feelings for Loren and he visibly couldn’t give a sh*t! Generally when someone is sad and crying shoveling food in their mouth is the last thing they think of! Faker!" a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 criticized Loren's behavior at the Tell All:

"I don't believe Leaky Loren loves Faith. His plan was to move to the Philippines forever. He doesn't love her. She's just a place for the professional couch surfer to crash," a person wrote.

"Loren is hurt that Faith doesnt wanna marry him...So when this tell all was filmed LOREN was married to a trans person named Carlos. How could Faith marry him if he was already married?" a fan commented.

"I feel bad for Faith, but at the same time I don't. Leaky Loren showed her 10000% exactly what he is time after time and yet she stayed with him. And she'll most likely be back next week (so they can stay on the show)," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 further said:

"Faith doesnt want to marry Loren.....No one is mad about that decision. Im just glad she was strong enough to make that decision on her own," a person wrote.

"Faith, you deserve much better. Don’t settle for Loren," a fan commented.

"I'm shaking"— Faith gets emotional about her relationship with Loren during 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7's Tell All

During 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7's Tell All part 4, Faith asked Loren not to pressure her about getting married but eventually said "No." Loren said it was okay while Faith got emotional.

"I'm sorry I'm shaking," she said.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 star said she didn't want to end things because she knew he was a good person. While crying, Faith said she loved Loren and the latter noted he felt the same thing.

Joey commented on the couple's dynamics and told Faith that people were going to watch her on TV and think she was a great person. He also told her that she would be able to find a "normal boyfriend."

"If that's what she wants, totally okay with that," Loren said.

Faith thanked Loren's friend Esther for joining them while Faith sobbed. Shaun told the cast they were going to take a break and told Loren, he and Faith had a lot to talk about.

While the cast members were backstage, Vanja spoke to Loren about his relationship with the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 cast member. She thanked him for sharing his story with them and asked what he saw happening next with Faith. Loren said he would wait for her in case she wanted to come back.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 commented on Faith crying over Loren and felt bad for her.

All episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 are available to stream on TLC.

