"They blamed me” — Eugenio Casnighi, viral model from last year’s Met Gala claims getting fired despite confirmed 2024 appearance

Italian model, Eugenio Casnighi, recently uploaded a video on TikTok, where he claimed that he was fired from Met Gala 2024. He then went on and stated how he had never spoken up about the fiasco, as he was “under NDA.” However, Eugenio Casnighi now revealed:

“It’s funny enough they fired me so I can say whatever I want now. What happened, I’ve been working for the Met Gala as a model and greeter in 2022 and 2023. And I was supposed to do it this year today just for like, just to give an idea, today is Friday, and the Met Gala is on Monday and they let me know today that they cut me off. They fired me because I went viral last year, and they blamed me for that.”

The video depicted a few images of Eugenio Casnighi wearing a black suit from last year’s event.

For the unversed, during the past two Met Gala events, several pictures of the model went viral as he was snapped with celebrities. Many netizens shared his images as he was seen greeting guests on the red carpet.

Moreover, a video of him just behind Jennie Kim from BLACKPINK also started trending, as the original clip received millions of likes and views. Apart from being seen at the Met Gala, Eugenio Casnighi has appeared in many brand campaigns, including Guess, Calvin Klein, and even publications like the Boss Magazine.

“They said that you made it about yourself” — Eugenio Casnighi reveals the reason why he was fired from Met Gala 2024

Eugenio Casnighi, who came into the limelight during Met Gala 2022, and 2023, claimed that he was disinvited from the event this year. He further shared that the event company stated that the model “made it” all about himself. In the TikTok video posted by him on May 4, 2024, he shared:

“They said that you made it about yourself. So we can’t have you work there anymore. I’m sorry you got like laid off or fired, whatever you wanna call it.”

He then narrated the entire story from last year and exclaimed:

“Let me tell you how it works there, like last year, they told me that I was going to be with Kylie Jenner all night, and I helped her with whatever she needed. It’s funny because the Met Gala and the company that I’m not gonna mention want models to work on the red carpet, they want people to get noticed, and they told me once that we picked you because we like you more than other people.”

Eugenio Casnighi further clarified that it was people who took pictures of Kylie Jenner, and not him, and he just happened to be in those clicks because he was assisting her. He stated how he was confirmed to work this year more than a month ago, and was then cancelled just 2 days prior to the event.

The Met Gala 2024 will take place on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York City. The theme this time will be “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The event will be co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny. At the same time, Vogue mentioned that the dress code for the event will be “The Garden In Time.”

While social media users are shocked to hear the revelations made by Eugenio Casnighi in his latest video, others are now waiting to see celebrities walk the red carpet at the Met Gala 2024.

Meanwhile, the companies responsible for hiring models for the event have not yet spoken up on the allegation made by the model.