While Shark Tank season 16, which premiered in October last year, is ongoing, its coveted panelist and Canadian businessman, Kevin O'Leary has spoken out about some of the reforms President Trump wants to bring about in his second term at the White House.

In an interview with Fox Business, Kevin O'Leary discussed how Trump can negotiate a TikTok deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He posted a clip of this interview on his official X account on February 11, in which he addressed his bid for TikTok and how the US could buy a chunk of TikTok amicably.

He added:

"Let's try for the first time to do a cooperation on tech... let's make a deal."

The post gained traction on the social media platform as fans of Shark Tank came to comment and react to it. Some agreed with Kevin's stance on an amicable negotiation, others believed China wouldn't deal without huge benefits.

"We need peace," a fan said.

"Only way a deal gets done on TikTok, O'Leary would need to be responsible for China not attacking information, if this can be done, I think a deal on TikTok is a done deal!" said another fan.

"Just make sure you're not getting ripped off. Doesn't seem fair for Chinese apps to flood the West and not the other way around. Very one-way for a "union"" commented one.

"Mouthpiece O’Leary, that has done nothing but talk. Talks cheap bud," said another.

Some fans of Shark Tank didn't expect an easy deal from China.

"Have we learned nothing from the infamous Trojan Horse?" an X user wrote.

"Your sugar-coating crap won't change a thing. China won't agree to US demands unless Trump sells out the country," another user wrote.

"Trump knows exactly what hes doing hes 30 plays ahead of you or anyone else that thinks they know something he holds all the Trump cards he can say check mate any time he feels like it," said one.

"A deal with China is a deal with the devil..," another wrote.

What Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary said about bids on TikTok and how USA should be going about it

When the host asked Mr. Wonderful for updates on his bid for TikTok, he said that the mandate had moved to JD Vance and now his staff was in charge of it.

He further stated that they were filtering through all the bids they received for TikTok to take out the "posers".

Speaking of the largest shareholder of the company, YiMing, the Shark Tank panelist said:

"You need this YiMing guy to get on board and then find a way to do a transition."

He clarified that the deal was going to be between Trump and Xi but YiMing needed to be on board for the transition. And by the time the deal went through, they needed to keep the TikTok algorithm working because that was unique to TikTok.

He further stated that he believed if this deal went amicably, it would be the first time ever the two countries dealt amicably, without going to war. Lastly, he added that McCourt-O'Leary can be a part of the deal if the White House permits.

New episodes of Shark Tank season 16 come out on Fridays, at 8 pm ET, on ABC.

