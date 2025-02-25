⁠“Wife her”- The Bachelor fans reacted to Juliana’s date with Grant

The Bachelor season 29, episode 5 aired on February 24, featuring Grant’s one-on-one dates with Juliana and Litia. The rest joined him for a group date to help him choose for Hometown Dates. In Edinburgh, Scotland, Juliana's date included a helicopter ride to a castle, traditional Scottish dancing, and a heartfelt dinner where she shared her experience with a loved one's addiction.

She further said:

"It took the time away from me as a small kid."

She added that it made her stronger as a person. This made Grant open up to her about his father's addiction. Their date ended with a kiss under the fireworks. Fans of The Bachelor came to X to react to Juliana's one-on-one date with Grant.

"Took 295 seasons, but Juliana the first contestant ever not to snitch on a specific family member when revealing their “personal struggle” instead she just kept it really vague with the “someone in my family” It’s over. She really holding it down. Wife her," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@TwoBrosAndARose)

"There is no way these two are falling for each other, unless we missed the Grant and Juliana love story. We as viewers don’t see it," said another.

"“Juliana is falling in love with me and I feel the same way”" added a third.

"Okay I will say this date with Grant and Juliana has me cheesin. THEY ARE CUTE. That was a beautiful date," commented one.

Some fans of The Bachelor also reacted to what Juliana had to say on their date.

"Sending hugs to Juliana/ also hoping she has done some therapy before this point," an X user wrote.

"Juliana is falling in love with Grant meanwhile I still don’t confidently know everyone’s names because this season started yesterday," another user wrote.

"Let's be real we all know the Trauma Dump portion of the one-on-one is critical and Juliana naiiiiiled that," commented one.

"Grant literally just picked Juliana… why even finish the season at this point," wrote one.

What more went down on The Bachelor season 29 episode 5?

On his one-on-one date with Litia on The Bachelor, Grant and she walked the streets of Edinburgh to take in the culture further. They tried dishes native to the place, tried playing the bagpipes, and saw key sights. At their dinner, Litia opened up about how she was brought up in a religious household. She told him she hadn't dated anyone outside of her religion.

Grant teared up as he shared his desire to have a close family because of the things he had to face in his own family. Grant told her that she made him want to be a better person, while the latter told the cameras that she was in love with him.

On Grant's group date with Alexe, Sarafiena, Carolina, Zoe, and Dina, on The Bachelor, there were dancing, food, and games. But Carolina isolated herself from the group because she was still upset about what happened in the previous episode, between her and some of the other ladies.

This prompted Grant to pull her aside for a chat, where he explained to her the importance of trust, and how that would eliminate miscommunication. He reassured her of their connection. Dina, however, who previously supported Carolina, called her out for acting in a way that pushed Grant to give her some private time, which was unfair to the other ladies. This made some sparks fly between the two ladies, but eventually, Carolina apologized to Dina.

The ladies who didn't receive the Hometowns date roses this episode were Alexe, Carolina, and Sarafiena, and they were sent home.

New episodes of The Bachelor season 29 are released on Mondays, at 8 pm ET, on ABC.

