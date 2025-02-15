Beast Games season 1 aired its final episode this week on Thursday, February 13, 2025, on Prime Video. The episode started with the Top 6 watching Gage successfully attempt the $10 million coin flip and increase the prize fund by another $5 million.

Following that, the contestants played a game of shooting balls into each other's towers to see who they wanted to eliminate. Initially, everyone targeted Player 937, however, eventually the target shifted to Player 947. Emma (937) told her that her next shot would depend on whether Yessi targeted her, but despite 947 aiming for another contestant, Emma attempted to eliminate her.

Despite being targetted, Yessi or Player 947 was the first person to eliminate one of her competitors and sent 937 home. Fans reacted to the elimination online and praised Yessi online. One wrote on X:

"yooooooo yessi ate tht omg!!!!!!!!!!! they was all targeting her & when she got rlly mad she dropped 933 so good."

"Yessi is clutch bro, she got targeted with the game on the line and she cashed it," a fan commented.

"937 out! She's the only one I didn't want to win out of the top 6! Always complaining, and even lied about who she was going to target in the ball game! After saying it's about integrity I knew when the time came she wasn't going to hold up," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 called Yessi the underdog:

"Yessie who was being targeted by everyone has eliminated Emma Nelson, now she moves to Top 4, wow!!! Mrbeast is so happy she made that shot, this is some UNDERDOG STORY!!!," a person wrote.

"937 aha b*tch you said “I won’t shot at you if you don’t shot at me but then you betray the agreement” and now she’s out. I’m so glad. The whole game playing all friendly but we know she always been playing the game silently," a fan commented.

"oh karma caught up to 937 QUICKLY," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 further said:

"Lmaooo well done for player 947. 937 got what she deserved, playing all nice whole game and acting all innocent. Then switching up and playing dirty by lying to 947. Karma came back for her! Let’s go 947!," a person wrote.

"937 instead of trying to get two strong men out of the competition, you target another woman??? I'm glad you got out," a fan commented.

"The underdog! The underdog!"— Mr. Beast chimes in on Yessi eliminating Emma in Beast Games season 1 finale

In Beast Games season 1 episode 10, Mr. Beast had the Top 6 pick a spot each on pillers. The contestants chose in the order they entered the top 6 which meant 937 went first. Once the players took their places, the host revealed they would shoot balls into the tubes associated with their opponents' towers.

Gage and Twana agreed that they didn't want to eliminate one another. Courtney, who stood between Yessi and Emma said she didn't know which way she was going to shoot and would do what she thought was best. Yessi said her best angles were Courtney, Emma and Jeff's tubes. Emma noted she wasn't teaming up with anyone and would do what woul help her game.

While Beast Games season 1 contestant 937 took a shot at Yessi, everyone else aimed for her tube. Eventually, the tide turned and the target shifted onto 947 or Yessi. As the shots continued, Emma and Yessi aimed at one another and Emma told her that she wouldn't target her if she did the same, but she still aimed for Yessi.

After Yessi asked everyone why they were shooting at her, the Beast Games season 1 player successfully eliminated Emma.

"Woah! She did it! The underdog! The underdog!" Mr. Beast cheered.

Fans of Beast Games commented on Yessi eliminating Emma online and praised her. They also noted that it was karma for Emma lying to player 947 about not targeting her.

All episodes of Beast Games season 1 are available to stream on Prime Video.

