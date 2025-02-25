"Nothing happened between Ray J and I" — Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara opens up to Bobby

The recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, titled Throw The Book At Him, aired on February 24, 2025. The episode featured a conversation between Amara and Bobby, where Amara addressed the rumors about her involvement with Ray J. She clarified her stance, stating,

Ad

"At the end of the day, nothing happened between him and I."

Bobby, who is Trina’s first cousin and a close friend of Amara, met up with her to discuss the ongoing situation. The conversation focused on Princess' reaction and the accusations against Amara. Princess had expressed her frustration, believing that people who interfere in marriages should face consequences. She also mentioned confronting Ray J about his claim that he had been at Amara’s house.

Ad

Trending

Amara discusses Princess’ accusations in Love & Hip Hop: Miami

Ad

During their conversation, Amara and Bobby went over the recent events that led to the confrontation with Princess in Love & Hip Hop: Miami. Princess had made it clear that she no longer wanted to be with Ray J after his actions. She believed that Amara played a role in their marital issues, and she confronted Brooke saying,

"People get what they deserve, you don't mess with people's marriages, she [Amara] deserves to get slapped."

Ad

Princess said Bobby claimed Brooke was laughing during the fight, leading Brooke to question his credibility and comment on his drinking. Tension grew between them. Meanwhile, Amara was frustrated at being blamed, telling Bobby she was "victim blamed" for something Ray J started. She insisted she wouldn’t have called Bobby if she were truly involved with Ray J.

In a previous episode conversation with Brooke, Amara said,

“They’re both using me as a pawn in their fight, and I don’t like it.”

Ad

Amara admitted that Ray J did come to her house but claimed he only did so to "use" her to upset Princess. She confronted Bobby,

"After Princess slapped me and disrespected me, I felt you were on Princess' side."

Eventually, the conversation shifted to Amara thinking about getting pregnant because she wanted to "expand" her family. And she added that freezing eggs would be "mad expensive."

Ad

Other episode highlights of Love & Hip Hop: Miami

Ad

Aside from Amara’s conversation with Bobby, the episode featured other key moments among the cast in Love & Hip Hop: Miami. Pinkydoll auditioned for Ray J’s upcoming movie. The audition involved her playing the role of a waitress serving whiskey, with both her and Ray J laughing by the end of it.

Ray J admitted in a confessional that he was still searching for his lead actress, stating that Pinkydoll was one of the “hot prospects” in the industry. He noted that her performance felt "natural" and appreciated the French element she used in the scene.

Ad

Meanwhile, Eliza shared pregnancy news with her brother, Richard. She visited him at his salon and casually brought up the news while he was trimming her hair. Richard immediately asked how far along she was, to which she responded that she was in her first trimester. When he inquired about the father, she replied,

"I think I owe that to him first."

In a confessional, Eliza admitted that she had only recently found out and had not yet told the father of the baby.

Ad

Catch the latest episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 airing exclusively on VH1 every Monday at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback