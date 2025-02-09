"Planned this whole storyline" — Love and Marriage: Huntsville star Destiny alleges Melody and Sunni of fabricating drama

In Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion part 3 which was released on February 8, 2025, the host and creator of the show, Carlos King asked Destiny if she thought Moses had planned to hurt her by pursuing Sunni. Destiny shared that she believed Moses had used Sunni to get back at her. For the unversed, Destiny used to date Moses when Sunni was a producer on the show but later married Moses.

Destiny explained that there was a possibility that Moses used Sunni to get back on the show and talk to her. Carlos asked if Destiny really thought Moses had started dating Sunni just to get to her. When Melody burst out laughing at the idea, Carlos asked Melody what was so funny.

Melody shared that she found it ridiculous that someone would marry someone just to talk to Destiny. Destiny fired back, accusing Sunni and Melody of plotting a storyline together.

Trending

"Well, actually, y’all met in July and planned this whole storyline. and then y'all came on the show. You (Sunni) and Melody," claimed Destiny.

Sunni defends herself against Destiny's claims on Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion

When Destiny accused Melody and Sunni of planning a storyline together before coming on the show, the two cast members of Love and Marriage: Huntsville were taken aback by Destiny's claim and asked her to explain. Destiny claimed that Melody wasn't surprised to see Sunni at a party earlier in season 9. Sunni disagreed, saying she hadn't seen Destiny or Melody in a while.

Carlos clarified that he had asked Sunni and Moses to join the show after learning they were married. Sunni explained that Moses wanted to protect her from Destiny's negative comments, so they decided to appear on the show.

"So, I wanted to be able to just tell the full picture, because sometimes things get lost in translation. So she [Sunni] was approached to come on the show," stated Carlos.

Kimmi asked if Sunni and Moses had discussed joining the show before Destiny's podcast comments. Sunni said they hadn't talked about it until after the podcast. Carlos clarified that Destiny had been informed about Sunni and Moses joining the show. Carlos wanted to set the record straight. Destiny acknowledged that being on the show was challenging.

Carlos agreed, saying everyone on the stage deserved understanding and grace. Carlos suggested that Sunni might have come across too harshly. Sunni accepted this possibility. The host noted that people often behave irrationally in intense situations, citing Destiny's past conflict with Stormi as an example.

Carlos aimed to resolve the issue. Destiny hoped he would succeed. The host observed that Sunni felt targeted from the moment she joined the show. Sunni confirmed this.

He asked if Destiny and Sunni could forgive each other now that the Love and Marriage: Huntsville season was over. Sunni said she was willing to move forward. She also said she was fine and wanted everyone to move on and be happy.

"I'm good. I don't have any beef. You know, it is what it is. Like, I want everybody to move on, to be positive, be happy," expressed Sunni.

Carlos then asked if Sunni wanted to apologize to Destiny. Destiny said it wouldn't make a difference since Sunni's behavior hadn't changed. Destiny felt Sunni had crossed a line by bringing up her child. Sunni denied bringing up Destiny's child. Destiny said Sunni had insinuated she didn't know her child's father, which wasn't true.

Destiny later said on Love and Marriage: Huntsville that she had talked about Sunni and her husband on her podcast every Monday for a month and wanted Destiny to leave her alone.

Watch the third part of Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion on the Oprah Winfrey Network on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback