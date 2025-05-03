"Should be gone": The Amazing Race fans react as Han and Holden survive a non-elimination leg

On The Amazing Race's April 30, 2025, episode, fans were caught off guard as Han and Holden narrowly avoided elimination after coming in last in the standings. This caused viewers to react in a variety of ways, with many complaining about how they did not want to see the siblings advance in the competition.

Ad

Although Han and Holden were able to complete their tasks, some viewers opined that their performance was not good enough to see them advance, resulting in some heated opinions on social media. The non-elimination round guaranteed that no team was sent home, but it raised questions about the fairness of the judgment among some fans.

The Amazing Race is a reality TV competition where teams of two travel around the globe, performing challenges in multiple countries. At the end of each leg of the race, one team gets eliminated. However, non-elimination legs happen every now and then, where no team goes home even if they are last at the end of the leg.

Ad

Trending

Some fans were discontented with Han and Holden lasting the round, believing they did not earn their spot in the race. Several tweets show how angered many viewers became over the return of a duo they felt performed below expectations. One fan of the show wrote:

"The past 2 episodes were such a waste when a team that clearly won’t win is in back of the pack. Han & Holden should be gone & let the final 4 actually battle."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Han and Holden deserved to be eliminated from #TheAmazingRace," a tweet read.

"Why did Han and Holden get the non elimination leg?? Justice for Jeff and Pops!!" one person said.

"Too bad Han and Holden were the ones saved by a non elimination week. He treats his sister like crap," an X user commented.

Ad

On the other hand, not all fans were upset with Han and Holden's survival. Some expressed their support, viewing the non-elimination leg as a second chance for the siblings to improve.

"LETS F***IN GO HAN AND HOLDEN," one tweet read.

"Han: 'My brother is the best,'" a user commented.

"I’m so happy for Han & Holden!" a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Episode 9 overview of The Amazing Race season 37

In this leg of The Amazing Race, teams were tasked with traveling to Naples, Italy. They completed various challenges, including locating the Pulcinella Statue and choosing between two Detour options: "Mandolin" or "Mozzarella." Han and Holden faced significant difficulties, especially during the Detour, where they fell behind as the last team to complete the task.

Teams then proceeded to the Montesanto Quarter for a traditional grocery delivery challenge, where they used a rope-and-basket system to deliver items like produce, cheese, and sausage to balconies. Jonathan and Ana were the first to complete this challenge, maintaining their lead.

Ad

Ad

In contrast, Han and Holden were delayed by navigation issues and arrived at the delivery location after all other teams had left. After finally completing the delivery, they moved to the Roadblock, where one member had to make a pizza from scratch. Although they arrived before Carson finished his pizzas, they were eventually the last team to reach the Pit Stop.

However, they were informed that this leg was a non-elimination round, allowing them to continue in the race despite finishing last on The Amazing Race season 37 episode.

Ad

Catch new episodes of The Amazing Race 37 every Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More