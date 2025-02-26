"Suffer the consequences of his actions" - Love Never Lies: Poland host Maja asks Eugene to leave due to Max's rule-breaking

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 5, Dramatic Exit, premiered on Netflix on February 26. At the start of the episode, Max leaves his villa to enter the villa of temptation in the middle of the night to chat with Eugene and clarify things between them.

The next morning host Maja Bohosiewicz visited the Villa of Temptation and informed Eugene that Max had broken "one of the most important rules" of the show by contacting him after their separation earlier in the season.

Maja added that since the two of them entered the show as a couple, they have to "suffer the consequences" of Max's action and leave the show.

"You came here as a couple, so unfortunately you need to suffer the consequences of his actions together. I'm so sorry. But unfortunately, you'll have to leave the show," she said.

Eugene was upset about the situation and shared in his confessional that he had no idea that his journey in the show would end in this way.

Love Never Lies: Poland former couple Max and Eugene talk things out before leaving the show

The Love Never Lies: Poland host Maja invited Max and Eugene for their final conversation on the show. When she asked Max why he ran away from the villa, he explained that he acted the way he did because love makes him crazy.

After he was joined by Eugene, Max asked him how he was doing. Eugene responded that they came on the show to make some changes. However, he noticed that Max was still the same, pointing out how he was in a bed with another guy, with just his underwear on.

Max tried to explain himself and said that he didn't think he did anything wrong as they were just hugging each other in the bed.

When Max breached the villa of temptation to have a chat with Eugene, he found him in a bed with Jacek. Recalling the incident Max asked his former Love Never Lies: Poland partner what he was doing in the bed with Jacek.

Eugene responded that everything he did was as a "single guy," emphasizing that he had made this clear the moment he first saw Max with another man. He then revealed that he and Jacek had been intimate.

'I honestly thought that you were smarter than that, and I just… I feel very hurt about that happening," Max reacted.

Maja then shared that the two had been subjected to an EyeDetect test before coming here. Max was asked if he would like to continue his relationship with Eugène. He had said yes and it was a truth.

After seeing his Love Never Lies: Poland's EyeDetect test Max shared that he still loved Eugene and wanted to work on their relationship with him.

"I love him. I am ready to forgive. Because I've never loved anyone like him. And although I made many mistakes, I still have strength to fight for something and fix some things," he said.

Eugene had also taken the test, which confirmed that he wanted to be with Max as well. However, he acknowledged that this would be his last chance.

"Yeah, of course I do [love him]. However, I'm saying this just for today, and, well, I'm saying it for the last time. I'm giving him one more chance, and… We'll see," he said.

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episodes 1-6 are available on Netflix.

