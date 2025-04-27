"That was a total shocker" — American Idol judge Carrie Underwood reflects on Simon Cowell's bold career prediction from two decades ago

As the top 14 contestants of American Idol season 23 prepare for the next round, judge Carrie Underwood took to her YouTube channel on April 25 to share a special moment. In a heartfelt video, she read from her 20-year-old diary, reflecting on her performing Alone as a contestant during the Top 11 week of American Idol season 4 in 2005.
Carrie expressed how happy she had been with her performance. However, what stood out to her most that day was a prediction made by judge Simon Cowell.
Simon first told her that she wasn't just a "girl" to beat but rather a "person" to beat. He then went on to predict that not only would she win the season, but she would also go on to sell more albums than any other American Idol contestant.
Reflecting on the incident, Carrie shared:
"Simon told me that I was not just the girl to beat, but the person to beat. He then went on to make a prediction that I would not only win the AI competition, but I would sell more albums than any other American Idol has. I was really surprised. I mean, I know that Simon loves me, but that was a total shocker," she said.
Carrie Underwood feared her fellow American Idol contestants would hate her for Simon Cowell's prediction
Carrie Underwood has made history as the first former American Idol contestant to return to the show as a judge. She originally competed on season 4 in 2005, where she went on to win the title.
In the YouTube video, Carrie sat down to react to her season 4 Top 11 performance, where she sang Heart’s Alone. Her performance was well-received by the audience, and judge Simon Cowell even predicted that she would not only win the show but also sell the most records.
"From me, thinking 'I'm gonna sing this song', 'Ohh my gosh, you know, they're probably gonna hate it, but I'm gonna do it anyway' and then to get that reaction [was amazing]," she said.
Reflecting on Simon's prediction, the American Idol season 23 judge noted that she initially thought it was an amazing thing for her. However, she soon felt that it would put a target on her back, and she worried that her fellow contestants might start hating her because she felt it was a "bold" prediction.
Carrie recalled being nervous about whether people would like her after the performance and feeling nervous about the situation. However, after receiving praise from the judges, her fears were eased, and she was able to sleep well that night.
After reading about the incident from her 20-year-old diary, one of the crew members asked her how she felt knowing that Simon Cowell's prediction came true today.
In response, Carrie noted that many "incredible artists" have come from the show and emphasized how it has the power to change lives forever. She added:
"I feel like there are so many incredible artists that have come from this show. Winners and non-winners, I mean, this is a life changer for so many of us. And we're still going, and that's why we're here now," she said.
The American Idol judge continued:
"I would love to, at the end of this, have a winner that beats us all in sales and numbers. That would be absolutely incredible to be a part of that for somebody else. So it's been a really wonderful journey."
Watch new episodes of American Idol season 23 every Sunday and Monday on ABC. Stream them on Hulu a day later.