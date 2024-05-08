The Circle season 6 episode 13: Recap and more details explored

Netflix's popular social media competition series, The Circle season 6 premiered in April 2024 and it has since then hooked viewers to its unique format. Episode 12 ended on a cliffhanger which left the audience wondering which player will be eliminated from the final blocking.

Contestants who made it to the end of the series include Myles, Quori-Tyler, Kyle, Jordan, Olivia, and Lauren. The finale episode 13 revealed the last eliminated participant as well as the winner of the grand prize of $100,000.

The Circle season 6 episode 13 titled Finale was released exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as the following:

"The Circle is even smaller as the remaining players lock in their final ratings and have one last chat - in person. who will take home the grand prize?"

What happened on The Circle season 6 episode 13 finale?

The Circle season 6 episode 13 finale started from where last week's episode left off. Brandon, catfishing as Olivia was the secret super influencer, now the decision was in Olivia's hands to send home one of her fellow players.

The show host and comedian Michelle Buteau explained the responsibility Olivia had on her shoulders, everyone's fate was directly dependent on her decision:

"Olivia, it's time. Our secret super influencer will block one player from the game right now. It's completely anonymous and completely savage."

Soon after, Olivia announced her final decision and decided to block Myles from the game. This was a shock to all players especially QT who had an alliance with Myles and used to strategize her game accordingly with him. Olivia opened up about availing this opportunity and how it secures her position in the game:

"You know, I have made genuine connections with everybody in The Circle. But there's an opportunity now for me to really do something for me and I don't get that chance a lot."

Before leaving, Myles met QT, and they both were glad to see each other. Later in the episode, the remaining players, Jordan, Kyle, Lauren, Olivia, and QT celebrated their win as finalists and got to know that their last circle chat would be in person.

However, they had to give their final ratings, which would determine the winner in the end. The first person to show up to the in-person Circle chat was Kyle followed by QT and Lauren. Both QT and Kyle were surprised that Lauren wasn't a catfish despite having doubts about her during their time in the pods.

Next up was Jordan who shared that his intention to use his prior weight loss transformation photos in the competition was a strategy. He shared:

"I went through a massive weight loss journey. I wanted to come to The Circle as 'Big J' so I could appear less threatening. Because my photos now, they're kind of douchey. I wanted to hide the strategy behind the friendly face and it worked. Until it didn't work anymore, and that's why I had to switch up."

The last person to show up to the meet-up was Brandon who revealed his true identity, all remaining players were shocked to find out that he was a catfish. Brandon explained that he wanted to be the "hot funny girl" in the game and said that he was always honest about his life.

The Circle season 6 finale concluded with previous participants joining the finalists. Olivia was announced the winner and the final ratings were as revealed as the following:

Brandon Kyle QT Jordan Lauren

Stream The Circle exclusively on Netflix.