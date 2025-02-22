"They had this dramatic breakup" — Love is Blind Minneapolis' star Vanessa Boreland's mom reveals unaired drama

Sue Boreland, the mother of Love is Blind Minneapolis participant Vanessa Boreland, spoke with MPR News on February 21, 2025, and disclosed unreleased storylines from the show. During the interview, she shared information about her daughter's connection with fellow contestant Adam Bevis, which wasn't featured in the aired episodes.

“Love is Blind was a good show, but they dropped the ball on Minneapolis for sure. They really, really did. And Vanessa did have a good time. She made great connections with people, but it would have been really fun to see her connections in the pods,” Sue shared.

She continued:

“She was like dating somebody throughout the pods all the way up until the end, before they go on the vacation. And then they had this dramatic breakup where they were crying and it was really a big deal. She was kind of surprised. She was like, 'wow, with all that going on, I'm wondering why they didn't show that.'”

In the end, Vanessa left Love is Blind Minneapolis with Adam. However, the relationship was short-lived, as Sue revealed.

Sue Boreland provided fresh details about interactions between her daughter Vanessa and fellow contestant Adam during their California pod stay on Love is Blind Minneapolis. The fashion director and ballerina found common ground through extended conversations.

After their pod experience ended in Love is Blind, Vanessa and Adam attempted to date in Minneapolis. While Adam felt unsure about engagement during pods, both agreed to try a traditional dating approach. The pair spent time together in the city before eventually separating.

Sue revealed Vanessa also dated two other cast members on Love is Blind Minneapolis, Hugo Orieny and Daniel Hastings, as well. Her connection with Hugo didn't lead to engagement, while Hastings got engaged to a different cast member on the show.

The Love is Blind season 8 filming started around February and March 2024 in the Minneapolis region. Production moved through three distinct phases. The initial pod meetings took place at the California location. Selected couples then traveled to Honduras for their first in-person interactions. The final phase brought participants back to Minneapolis for real-world dating.

Sue also shared context about Vanessa's casting process. The mother started filling out the application herself, seeing the show as an opportunity for her daughter to meet potential partners. Vanessa later completed the submission independently. Sue's primary goal focused on matchmaking rather than television exposure.

Vanessa herself explained the reason behind this in another interview with MPR News, which was published on February 13, 2025:

“I’m like the last one standing of my friends, as far as like being the single one goes. I had just gotten out of a pretty long-term relationship before I got cast for the show. I had started dating, but I wasn’t really having much luck, so my mom was like, ‘you should try something different.’”

She continued:

“She wanted to sign me up for like a matchmaking service. She was like ‘try anything besides the apps, because obviously it's not working.’”

Sue Boreland maintains her viewership of the show despite her daughter's limited airtime. The mother highlighted the lasting friendships Vanessa formed with other female contestants during filming. In her final comments, Sue mentioned Vanessa remains single and open to meeting potential partners, with maternal approval required.

Vanessa's background

The 31-year-old media planner came to Love is Blind Minneapolis with professional training as a classical ballerina, per her official Netflix bio. Beyond dance, she pursues outdoor activities, including horseback riding and camping.

Based in Minneapolis but originally from the south Twin Cities metro, she entered the show seeking connections beyond physical appearance. Her requirements for potential partners included openness to new experiences and acceptance of her dogs, which she considers non-negotiable companions.

Love is Blind Minneapolis season is airing on Netflix.

