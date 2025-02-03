"We’re not family anymore" — Sister Wives star Janelle Brown on legal steps in Coyote Pass dispute

The latest episode of Sister Wives continued the Brown family's disagreements over Coyote Pass. The discussion first came up in the January 26 episode when Janelle and Meri talked about whether they needed lawyers to protect their interests.

In a clip shared on TLC’s official Instagram page on February 2, 2025, Janelle told Meri:

“I’m so, so glad Meri understands why it’s wise to have a lawyer because we’re not family anymore. I mean, this is people now who are trying to dissolve a business that went bad, basically.”

During the episode, Janelle and Meri discussed their options for handling the property. They considered whether they needed legal representation to protect their interests. Janelle explained that the situation was no longer about family but about dissolving a business agreement.

The family bought the Coyote Pass property in 2018, planning to build separate homes. However, financial issues, the COVID-19 pandemic, and family tensions put a stop to their plans. Christine sold her share for $10 in 2022 after leaving Kody.

Janelle and Meri discuss legal options for Coyote Pass in Sister Wives

Janelle and Meri sat down to discuss their next steps regarding the Coyote Pass property in the January 26 episode of Sister Wives. Both expressed uncertainty about how Kody and Robyn planned to move forward, with Janelle suggesting that it was time to involve legal representation.

Janelle stated:

“I would probably get a lawyer because I feel like it’s time for somebody to be pushing my interests.”

She explained that the situation had moved beyond family matters and was now strictly about business. Meri admitted that she had previously avoided legal action, saying:

“For quite a few years, I’ve sat back and just not wanted to ruffle feathers, so I haven’t pushed the issue on many things, but I will push the issue now.”

During a confessional, Meri reflected on her hesitation. She admitted that she had been reluctant to challenge Kody and Robyn’s decisions but realized that legal representation was necessary. Janelle also expressed skepticism about how Kody and Robyn would handle the situation.

When Meri suggested that they might do the right thing, Janelle responded:

“I don’t necessarily believe that.”

By the end of the conversation in Sister Wives, both women decided to get legal guidance, recognizing that their relationship had changed and that financial protection was now their priority.

The unresolved Coyote Pass dispute

The Coyote Pass property has been an issue for the Brown family since 2018. Initially, Kody wanted to build one large home for all his wives and children, but Christine, Janelle, and Meri opposed the idea, preferring separate houses. Christine left the family in 2021 and sold her share to Kody for $10 in 2022.

In the January 26 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle made it clear that she did not trust Kody and Robyn’s intentions. She told Meri,

“I feel like Kody and Robyn probably have some plan of what they want to do and how they want to handle it.”

Meri, at first, seemed to believe that Kody and Robyn might be fair, but Janelle quickly disagreed. By the end of the episode, Meri admitted,

“None of us are talking to each other because none of us trust each other.”

New episodes of Sister Wives air every Sunday at 10 pm ET on TLC.

