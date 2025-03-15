Where to watch Love After Lockup: Crime Story season 1 episode 5 online? Streaming platforms explored

WeTV's Love After Lockup franchise has added a new series Love After Lockup: Crime Story, which premiered on February 7, 2025. It is available to stream on AMC-owned ALLBLK and AMC+. Episode 5 of the reality show aired on Friday, March 14, at 8 PM, on WeTV. It explores the crimes committed by Love After Lockup cast members and delves into their backstories, providing more context about their past actions.

Ad

The original Love After Lockup series initially premiered in 2018. It follows people after they leave prison and their romantic relationships. Two spinoff series have been created, namely Life After Lockup and Love During Lockup.

The synopsis for March 14 episode of the newly released show reads:

“Amber reveals what landed her behind bars with her mom; Cameron shares the unbelievable details of his airport bust; Amber gets a shocking call from Puppy.”

Ad

Trending

Where to watch Love After Lockup: Crime Story? Streaming platforms explored

Ad

Along with AMC+ and ALLBLK, fans can watch Love After Lockup: Crime Story on Philo and DirecTV. Philo offers over 70 live channels and more than 70,000 on-demand titles for $28 per month. It comes with a seven-day free trial.

Its channel lineup includes AMC, A&E, MTV, Discovery, and Nickelodeon. Additional packages are also available for EPIX, STARZ, and movies. Philo offers an unlimited one-year digital video recorder (DVR).

Meanwhile, DirecTV Stream provides access to over 100 channels and hundreds of on-demand titles. Subscribers can even stream on up to three devices at once. The service also includes unlimited Cloud DVR storage. The channel lineup consists of AMC, ABC, HGTV, Bravo, Discovery, and Nickelodeon. Subscription packages start at $86.99 per month with a five-day free trial.

Ad

What is Love After Lockup: Crime Story about?

Ad

Until now, Love After Lockup has had two main spinoff shows. The first spinoff, Life After Lockup, premiered in 2019. The show depicts what happens to couples after they leave prison as they try to build new lives together. The second spinoff Love During Lockup, released in 2022, tells the stories of how the cast members meet while in prison.

In 2023, a special three-episode series aired on WeTV. Titled Love After Lockup: Innocent After Lockup, the show features people who are wrongly convicted and are later found innocent. They spend 15 to 22 years in a maximum-security prison.

Ad

The latest series Love After Lockup: Crime Story looks at the lives of popular cast members before going to the prison. It features in-depth interviews to explore their pasts. Cast members return to important locations and share their origin stories. They also discuss how they have changed due to their unique experiences over time.

Ad

Angela Molloy, senior vice president of unscripted content at WeTV and ALLBLK, shared a statement about the new series with Variety on January 17, 2025. She said:

"This fifth series in the ‘Love After Lockup’ franchise will take the storytelling in an exciting new direction, for the first time focusing on the details of the crimes that preceded the love, delivering more of a true crime docuseries than a relationship drama."

Ad

Molloy stated that Love After Lockup is a successful franchise as fans connect with the real-life stories and characters.

Love After Lockup: Crime Story airs at 8 PM on Fridays on WeTV and AMC+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback