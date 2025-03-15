"You have to cry privately" – When Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran revealed her stance on emotional businesswomen

During the October 2015 Shark Tank episode, Mikki Bey presented her eyelash extension business seeking $300,000 for 20% equity. The pitch showcased her Los Angeles-based company's growth from $69,000 in 2012 to $130,000 in 2014.

Ad

After Kevin O'Leary questioned her $1.5 million valuation and exited, Bey became emotional while appealing to the remaining Sharks.

"I love the emotion, but you've got to give up this crying stuff. The minute a woman cries, you're giving away your power. You have to cry privately," Barbara Corcoran immediately addressed the situation.

While Bey spoke about showing authentic feelings during business dealings, Corcoran maintained her position based on decades of hiring experience.

Ad

Trending

Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran explains why tears hurt business

Ad

Mikki Bey’s work included applications for notable clients like Amber Rose and Jason Derulo. During discussions, Kevin O'Leary started the critical discussion by questioning the company's $1.5 million valuation based on the presented sales figures. After his exit, Bey made an emotional appeal to the remaining Sharks.

Barbara Corcoran responded with firm advice about maintaining professional composure. When Bey defended stating being this vulnerable also needs some strength, the Shark Tank investor elaborated on her hiring practices spanning decades.

Ad

"No, no, no. Not in business. I'm sorry - not in business. I have hired men, women my whole life. When I get a woman who's crying, I re-file her in my head in terms of potential because I don't trust her in terms of keeping a cap on her emotion," she stated.

Lori Greiner directly supported Mikki Bey, stating she valued authentic moments in business pitches. Mark Cuban advised Bey to focus on business expansion, suggesting she could succeed without external investment.

Ad

The Shark Tank investor emphasized the importance of proper scaling before leaving the deal. Robert Herjavec pointed to scalability concerns in the business model as his reason for not investing.

Product background and aftermath

Ad

The Shark Tank presentation featured models displaying the results of complete treatments. The initial business valuation presented in the Tank stood at $1.5 million. Her revenue showed consistent growth with $69,000 in 2012 rising to $95,000 in 2013 and reaching $130,000 in 2014.

The business model centered on both direct services and training programs. Bey's LA boutique offered full sets of extensions with synthetic options at $200 and premium mink lashes at $350. The refill services ranged from $85 to $150 depending on the material chosen.

Ad

Her expansion strategy focused on the World Lash Tour, scheduling training sessions across major cities including Detroit, Dallas, Washington DC, Miami, and New York. The Los Angeles boutique operation centered on two main revenue streams.

The core service involved personalized eyelash extension appointments with extensive safety protocols and consultation processes. The second stream focused on training workshops spanning multiple cities.

Ad

Her expansion plan detailed franchise opportunities for certified beauty professionals after completing her certification program. The studio maintained a consistent client base while adding training sessions in 12 major metropolitan areas.

Bey's previous media background was evident through her marketing approach. Her work received coverage in VOGUE magazine. The training component included specific modules about client retention, safety standards, and recommended pricing structures.

The certification program prepared beauty professionals with both technical skills and business management basics. Within one year after the appearance, Bey closed her Los Angeles salon location, per Shark Tank Blog. She enrolled at Pepperdine University to pursue an MBA degree.

Ad

Her career path shifted toward pharmaceutical business development, starting at abbVie as a business development manager. She later advanced to an associate director position at AstraZeneca. Her professional trajectory included serving as president of the National Sales Network.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback