10 Behind-the-Scenes Facts to Know About Netflix's Adolescence

Netflix's Adolescence garnered a lot of popularity with its bold storytelling approach and raw emotional depth. This four-part miniseries broke big ground in television production by filming each episode in one take. The series follows the Miller family, dealing with an unthinkable tragedy involving their teenage son Jamie.

Ad

Stephen Graham created and starred in this chilling drama that explores youth rage and complex family dynamics. The show blends innovative filmmaking techniques and compelling performances.

Every hour-long episode unfolds in real-time without edits or cuts. This unique format creates an intense viewing experience that feels authentic and immediate. The series tackles complex themes while maintaining focus on human connections. Netflix's Adolescence represents a major achievement in present-day production.

10 shocking behind-the-scenes facts to know about Netflix's Adolescence

1) Real-Life tragedies inspired the story

Ad

Trending

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Stephen Graham drew inspiration from two different news stories about young male violence. He read about accidents involving teenage boys attacking girls in various parts of the nation. These real-life events profoundly influenced Graham and sparked his wish to explore these complex social issues.

Ad

The fictional case of Jamie Miller became the driving factor for examining these complicated topics. Graham wished to understand what drives young people toward such huge actions. His personal encounter with online content also impacts the series's direction. Graham found social media figures through algorithm recommendations. This experience helped him comprehend how young minds can be influenced by harmful content.

2) Every episode is filmed in one continuous take

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's Adolescence achieved something unpredictable in television history. Every episode was filmed in one uninterrupted take lasting approximately one hour. The director, Philip Barantini, and his team pressed record at the start but never stopped until the end.

Ad

This approach required an expansive, flawless, and planned execution from the crew and cast. The technique creates an immersive experience that traditional editing cannot match. No hidden cuts or visual tricks were utilized during the filming. The continuous format compels audiences to experience events alongside the characters.

3) Extensive rehearsals were essential for success

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The crew and cast spent weeks preparing before the cameras rolled in Netflix's Adolescence. Every episode required detailed rehearsal periods to perfect movement and timing.

Ad

The unit started with minor segments and gradually built up to full hour-long run-throughs. The preparation was crucial for achieving the seamless sing-take approach. Everyone is required to know their correct positions throughout the entire episode. Rehearsals included the technical crew and the cast members working in a unit. The process helped identify potential problems before filming started.

4) Multiple takes were needed despite perfect planning

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's adolescence needs more than the planned initial takes per episode. Technical failures often compelled the team to start the entire hour over again. The malfunctions of the Equipment caused the most frustrating setbacks during production.

Ad

Camera focus issues and lighting troubles led to failed attempts. The first episode resorted to the second take, while later episodes required up to 16 attempts.

Most issues were technical rather than performance-oriented. Cast members rarely made mistakes that required complete restarts.

5) Owen Cooper was a newcomer

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Owen Cooper played Jamie's lead role in his first crucial acting experience. He originally auditioned, hoping for a minor part in Netflix's Adolescence. Cooper had focused on football prior to considering acting as a hobby. His natural talent impressed the casting team during chemistry reads and workshops.

Ad

Stephen Graham offered a role to all four workshop winners rather than dismissing unsuccessful participants. Cooper admitted he was shocked when offered the leading role instead of a supporting role. His raw performance anchors the whole show.

6) Strategic location choices supported the filming format

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The production team built sets mainly to accommodate continuous filming for Netflix's Adolescence. A purpose-built police station provided the central location for the first episode. The school sequence used a real functioning educational facility with real students.

Ad

All places were chosen within short driving distances to support the filming schedule. This geographical planning was essential for the ambitious production timeline. The locations are required to work seamlessly together for the narrative flow.

7) Creative solutions overcame technical filming challenges

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's Adolescence uses creative techniques to achieve seemingly impossible camera movements. A drone carried the camera across the place during the dramatic conclusion of the second episode. The team removed window glass and added it back digitally for seamless transitions.

Ad

Unique washable paint allowed repeated takes of vandalism sequence without permanent damage. These creative approaches kept the illusion of continuous filming throughout every episode. Technical innovation served the narrative rather than overwhelming it.

8) Hundreds of background performers created realistic environments

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The second episode of Netflix's Adolescence featured 320 teenage kids as background actors. An additional 50 adults played community members and teachers through the school sequences.

Ad

Managing these crowds while keeping single-take integrity proved extremely troubling. Crew members disguised themselves as extras to avoid coming on camera accidentally. Assistant directors doubled as background teachers when not directing crowd movement.

9) Emotional moments included personal family elements

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Stephen Graham's final sequence incorporated deeply personal touches. The art department secretly photographed Graham's real children in Jamie's bedroom. A note reading

Ad

"We love you, we're proud of you" accompanied the pictures.

Graham's children and wife visited the set during the emotional scene. This surprise element created authentic tears that appear in the last version of Netflix's Adolescence.

10) Professional support protected young performers

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The production team prioritized Owen Cooper's psychological well-being throughout the shooting. A professional psychologist stayed on set during emotionally challenging sequences.

Ad

Despite the heavy subject matter, Cooper maintained a lot of resilience between different takes. He often played games and stayed upbeat when not performing. The support system ensured that Netflix's Adolescence could explore complex themes without harming its young star.

The series also featured musical elements that enhanced emotional influence. During episode two, a children's choir performed a haunting cover of Sting's Fragile.

Netflix's Adolescence is a substantial achievement in television production. The show proves innovative filming techniques can escalate rather than overshadow human stories. Its popularity opens new possibilities for future dramatic productions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More