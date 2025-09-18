5 chilling details about Tommy Booth's case

Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice aired its episode investigating Tommy Booth's mysterious death on February 9, 2020. Booth's body was found in Ridley Creek behind Bootleggers Bar in Pennsylvania two weeks after he disappeared, on January 19, 2008.

Ad

Though his death was officially ruled an accidental drowning, forensic anomalies, disputed medical findings, and the discovery of smiley face graffiti nearby have fueled suspicions of foul play. Independent investigators believe his case could be linked to the alleged “Smiley Face Killers,” a group thought to target young men. The episode is re-airing on Oxygen tomorrow, September 19, 2025.

Tommy Booth's death: 5 key details explored

Tommy Booth's body was discovered after 14 days (Image via Getty)

1. Disappearance and Discovery of Tommy Booth

Ad

Trending

On January 19, 2008, 24-year-old contractor Tommy Booth vanished after attending the birthday party of a friend at Bootleggers Bar in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania.

For two weeks, authorities combed the surrounding area, including Ridley Creek, which runs directly behind the bar. Finally, on February 4, 2008, his body was discovered face down in a shallow section of the creek, near the bar where he was last seen alive.

2. The evidence from the death scene hinted at foul play

Ad

The Delaware County Medical Examiner concluded that Tommy Booth’s death was caused by probable drowning since there were no signs of external trauma to the body. However, the details of the scene complicated this conclusion. Investigators documented a curious “drag mark” in the soil near Booth’s body, accompanied by what appeared to be shoe impressions on either side of it.

The mark ran upstream against the current, suggesting Booth’s body may have been dragged into position. With this detail, Ridley Township Detective Scott Willoughby proposed an alternative explanation. He said that the mark could have been caused by water flowing around Booth’s body, producing a sandbar effect.

Ad

3. Forensic Inconsistencies in the case

As the case developed, experts highlighted several forensic inconsistencies that challenged the drowning narrative. Crime scene reconstruction specialist Scott Roder noted that the body did not display the typical signs of being submerged for 14 days, like excessive bloating and skin slippage.

Ad

More striking was the presence of fixed posterior lividity, which indicates that he had lain face up on a hard surface for an extended period. This finding contradicted the idea that he had floated face down in a creek for 14 days. It was also noted that Booth’s body exhibited rigor mortis, which sets in roughly 8–10 hours after death and generally subsides within 36 hours. This implied that he had not been dead in the water for the entire period.

Ad

4. Smiley Face Killer Connection

Moreover, to add it it, a smiley face graffiti was discovered near Bootleggers Bar, close to where Booth had last been seen. This symbol has been documented in numerous cases across multiple states, and some investigators linked it to the “Smiley Face Killers.”

Former NYPD detectives Kevin Gannon, Anthony Duarte, and Michael Donovan, along with criminal justice professor Dr. Lee Gilbertson, who have been investigating a series of mysterious drownings of young men since the 1997 death of Patrick McNeill in New York City, believed Booth’s case fits the same disturbing pattern of the Smiley Face Killers.

Ad

5. Current Status of Tommy Booth’s Case

Tommy Booth’s mother, Barbara MacKay, has never accepted the official ruling that her son’s death was an accident. She has campaigned for reinvestigation, convinced that foul play was involved. In her search for answers, she even turned to celebrity medium Tyler Henry on Hollywood Medium.

During their session, Henry suggested that Booth communicated that he had been drugged and had not been in the creek for the full two weeks he was missing. While officially, Booth’s death remains classified as drowning, the Delaware County Medical Examiner has expressed a willingness to review the conclusion should new evidence emerge. The Ridley Township police have also cooperated with outside investigators in this case.

Ad

Catch all about Tommy Booth's case on Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt For Justice, season 1 episode 5, which re-airs tomorrow on Oxygen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More