5 SWAT Questions That Need To Be Answered In Its Upcoming Spin-Off

SWAT was one of CBS's most popular action dramas. The show follows Daniel Harrelson as he leads the 20 squad through high-stakes missions across Los Angeles. Every season blends high-octane cases with loyalty, family, and trust narratives. Audiences saw officers put their lives at risk while encountering personal struggles off duty. SWAT stood out from moral dilemmas to tense gun battles because of its balance of human emotion and crime action.

Ad

The series additionally deals with themes of responsibility and community. Hondo fought to prove law enforcement could serve honestly and fairly while holding accountability.

His connection with his team, including Street, Deacon, Luca, Chris, and Tan, shaped the centre of the narrative. After running for eight consecutive seasons, the finale tied up several arcs but left some loops behind. With the launch of SWAT Exiles, the spin-off series, there is space to answer some questions that developed a lot of anticipation among the viewers.

Ad

Trending

5 SWAT unanswered questions that require addressing in the upcoming spin-off

1) Hondo's retirement from the 20-squad

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

During the finale season of SWAT, Honda still appears to be leading 20-Squad. His leadership was never doubted, yet the spin-off starts with him having already retired. The reason for this retirement is left unclear. Some audiences wonder if it was compelled due to politics within the unit and department.

Ad

The viewers assume that an injury might have been a reason behind the retirement. Since SWAT Exiles brings Hondo back as mentor and guide to the new unit, it may potentially explore the truth. His journey from active field leader to a guide could reveal what went down in the final gap between the shows. A clear explanation would connect the old show to the new one.

Also See: S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 16 release date, air time, plot, and more details.

Ad

2) The fate of Deacon and Annie

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Deacon was among the most committed and loyal members of the 20-squad in SWAT. His family life was often tested, especially when his wife Annied encountered danger and threat. A stalker takes over their security and safety, leaving them shaken and in trouble. Yet the finale did not explain what went down with the couple next.

Ad

Annie had returned to work after years of a domestically inclined life, while Deacon was nearing retirement. SWAT Exiles could revisit this family. Their future might explain why Deacon was close to Hondo even after so many years of duty and service. This shows what became of them would close a crucial thread left open in the original show.

Also See: 7 crime dramas to watch if you liked 'Task'

3) Gamble's struggles with her family

Ad

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Devin Gamble's plot in the eighth season of SWAT was one of conflict. Her father's past crime and her brother Leon's choices weighed heavily on her. Despite these struggles and challenges, she garnered respect on the squad. In the finale, she encountered a choice between loyalty to her brother and duty to the team.

Ad

Additionally, her father's past crime and her brother Leon's choices weighed heavily on her. Despite these challenges, she earned respect on the squad. In the finale, she encountered a choice between her brother and loyalty and duty to the team. She chose the team, but what came after was never displayed.

Did her family forgive her, or did the divide escalate further? In SWAT Exiles, her journey could be explored further. This would give depth to her highlight and sacrifice the cost of balancing professional duty and personal ties.

Ad

Also See: 7 Unanswered Questions After Dexter: Resurrection Season 1

4) Luca's life after retirement

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Dominique Luca was a beloved actor in SWAT. He was a legacy member, carrying on his family's tradition in the team. But after suffering injuries, he was compelled to retire. Instead of taking a desk job, he left completely. His sudden exit left several questions unanswered regarding his choice and continued work with law enforcement.

Ad

SWAT Exiles has the chance to revisit him as a guide for the recruits. His knowledge of fieldwork and tactics could still prove valuable. A proper update and plot would honor his service and past with the show.

Also see: S.W.A.T. season 8: Full cast list.

4) Chris dnd Street's relationship

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Jim Street and Chris Alonso built one of the most extended arcs in SWAT. Their connection starts with hints of attraction, develops into trust, and later into romance.

Ad

Chris left the squad to run a safe home for girls, while Jim Street stayed in the background with an unexposed narrative. Before leaving, Jim Street even revealed plans to propose. The last season finale failed to confirm whether they married or built a life together. Since several viewers followed their story across seasons, SWAT Exiles could address their status. Even briefly mentioning their future would resolve years of unanswered questions about their relationship.

Ad

Also See: S.W.A.T. season 6 episode 22 (finale) recap: Why was Sancho Zamora after our heroes?

5) Tan's political role

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Victor Tan took a refreshing role at the end of SWAT. He was offered the position of Mayoral Liaison. This film hinted at a career beyond field work, involving city policy and leadership. The finale failed to explain whether he accepted the role completely or how it affected his personal life. Since Tan is expected to appear in the same role in SWAT Exiles, the spin-off can potentially expand on his future.

Ad

Additionally, it can display how a skilled officer balances politics with his ties to the squad. This step could also connect the former team with recruits under Hondo's supervision. This can add more emotional depth and a sense of nostalgia to the new developing storylines.

Also See: What happened to Darryl Henderson in S.W.A.T.? Explained

SWAT ended with power, but also with loopholes. SWAT Exiles holds additional power to resolve them. Each narrative deserves clarity from Hondo's retirement to Tan's new role. The spin-off can honor the legacy by answering these questions while creating a compelling new chapter for longtime fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More