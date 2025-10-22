7 best songs from Peacemaker season 2’s soundtrack

Peacemaker is a superhero series created by James Gunn, based on the DC Comics character. The first season, a spin-off of The Suicide Squad (2021), follows mercenary Chris Smith as he joins A.R.G.U.S.’s secret “Project Butterfly” to fight parasitic creatures.

Ad

Season 2, set in the DC Universe after Superman (2025), explores an alternate reality where Peacemaker is a celebrated hero alongside his family.

John Cena stars in the lead role, with Gunn writing and directing several episodes and using a hair metal-heavy soundtrack. The series premiered in January 2022, with weekly releases through February, and season two aired from August to October 2025.

Peacemaker season 2 cranks up the chaos and charisma with another killer soundtrack, featuring hard rock, metal, and beats that follow Chris Smith’s journey.

Ad

Trending

From powerful anthems to nostalgic cuts, the music once again becomes a character of its own, featuring tracks like November Rain by Guns N’ Roses and Oh Lord by Foxy Shazam.

Here is a list of seven best songs from Peacemaker season 2’s soundtrack.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Oh Lord by Foxy Shazam, and 6 other songs from Peacemaker season 2’s soundtrack

1) November Rain by Guns N' Roses - Episode 5 Back to the Suture

Ad

A still from Peacemaker seasonn 2 (Image via YouTube/ HBO Max)

Episode 5, Back to the Suture, marks a major turning point in the season as Chris steps through the portal to Earth X, sealing it behind him to prevent anyone from following. Meanwhile, Ads and Vigilante recover the alien portal device and race to reunite with the rest of the group, determined to find a way to bring him back.

Ad

As Chris adjusts to the strange new world, November Rain by Guns N’ Roses plays, adding to the sequence. Keith soon calls Chris in for a mission, while Ads discovers a farewell letter where Chris admits he can’t undo his past mistakes.

The song’s piano and guitar build mirror the melancholy of Chris’s journey. Though not the exact midpoint of the series, the episode acts as a calm before the storm, as the 11th Street Kids refuse to give up on bringing their friend home.

Ad

2) Oh Lord by Foxy Shazam - Opening intro theme song

A still from Peacemaker season 2 (Image via YouTube/ HBO Max)

The standout track of Peacemaker season 2 is the new opening theme, Oh Lord by Foxy Shazam, replacing Do Ya Wanna Taste It by Wig Wam from season 1.

Ad

Choreographer Charissa Barton returned for the sequence, but James Gunn chose the new song to emphasize the season’s more personal focus on Chris Smith rather than his superhero persona.

The lyrics of Oh Lord capture Chris’s loneliness and yearning for connection, especially with his brother and father. His dream of finding “home” takes shape when he discovers them alive in another dimension, though he remains emotionally displaced.

Returning in the finale as a live performance by Foxy Shazam, the song shows that Chris is shaped by his past, with Oh Lord revealing his lingering humanity beneath the violence.

Ad

3) Dreamer by Ozzy Osbourne - Episode 3 Another Rick Up My Sleeve

A still from Peacemaker season 2 (Image via YouTube/ HBO Max)

Ad

Ozzy Osbourne’s Dreamer earns a well-deserved place among Peacemaker’s standout songs. Often called Osbourne’s answer to John Lennon’s Imagine, the song reflects his fears about humanity’s self-destruction and desire for a better world.

In episode 3, Another Rick Up My Sleeve, Dreamer highlights Chris’s encounter with Earth X’s Harcourt, his ex-girlfriend in this alternate reality. Unlike their broken relationship in his own world, this version shows a stronger bond between them.

Ad

As the chorus, I’m just a dreamer who dreams of better days, plays, scenes of laughter and simple joys unfold. The montage captures Chris’s longing for love and peace, making the moment both hopeful and bittersweet.

4) Dirty Money by Ida Maria - Episode 2 A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird

A still from Peacemaker season 2 (Image via YouTube/ HBO Max)

Episode 2, A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird, shines a spotlight on Eagly, proving he is much more than just Peacemaker’s loyal sidekick. The episode showcases his independence as he single-handedly defeats a team of armed operatives with precise, brutal attacks.

Ad

His victory is set to Ida Maria’s Dirty Money, which kicks in as Eagly struts in slow motion after the fight, a scene that captures his bold, untamed spirit. The song’s energy enhances the moment, making it one of the season’s most memorable highlights.

The track continues into the rooftop party scenes, where the 11th Street Kids share lighter moments of friendship. With Ida Maria’s fierce punk-rock sound driving the sequence, Dirty Money becomes a fitting anthem for both Eagly’s triumph and the team’s growing bond.

Ad

5) Someone Special by Hardcore Superstar - Episode 8 Full Nelson

A still from Peacemaker season 2 (Image via YouTube/ HBO Max)

In the season 2 finale, Full Nelson, the long-teased “party boat” story between Chris and Harcourt finally comes to light. Contrary to everyone’s assumptions, the moment wasn’t wild or scandalous, just a sweet kiss shared while the band Nelson performed To Get Back to You.

Ad

However, the most memorable musical moment comes earlier in the episode when Someone Special by Hardcore Superstar plays at Big Belly Burger as Chris and Harcourt hang out. Chris excitedly explains that the 1999 track “revolutionized new sleaze rock,” even joking that it is what Mozart would play if he were alive today.

As he sings off-key but with heart, Harcourt laughs, and the moment captures their growing connection with humor and tenderness.

Ad

6) Blue Jeans by Silvertide - Episode 1 The Ties That Grind

A still from Peacemaker season 2 (Image via YouTube/ HBO Max)

Peacemaker delivers unforgettable moments, many centered around Harcourt. She rarely shows emotion but proves herself through sheer combat prowess.

Ad

In episode 1, The Ties That Grind, Chris throws a wild party at home while Harcourt heads to a bar, where an awkward conversation between them earlier drives both to escape their feelings in very different ways.

When a man catcalls her, Harcourt doesn’t hesitate to fight back as Silvertide’s Blue Jeans blares in the background. The track grows louder as she takes on multiple men, its chorus, She’s the kind of girl you bring home to your mother, adding a touch of irony to the brutal scene.

Ad

7) Forever and One (Neverland) by Helloween - Episode 6 Ignorance Is Chris

A still from Peacemaker season 2 (Image via YouTube/ HBO Max)

In episode 6, Ignorance Is Chris, after Chris disappears on Earth X and closes the portal behind him, his friends, The 11th Street Kids, use Vigilante’s stash den to open another portal and search for him. Once they arrive, Keith meets Harcourt, surprised by her new look, and offers her a ride to A.R.G.U.S.

Ad

As they drive through this strange version of reality, Harcourt begins noticing odd details about the world, while Keith blasts Forever and One (Neverland) by Helloween on the stereo.

He insists that Helloween are better than The Beatles, which confuses Harcourt, especially since, in this universe, The Rolling Stones never existed and Mick Jagger actually founded The Beatles.

Forever and One serves as both a powerful anthem and James Gunn’s tribute to one of Europe’s defining 1980s metal bands.

Ad

Interesyed viewers can watch Peacemaker season 2 on HBO Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More