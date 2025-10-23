Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 4 ending explained: Does Gregory’s first time hosting go well?

Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 4, titled Game Night, aired on October 22, 2025. The episode focuses on Gregory Eddie stepping up to host a game night at his apartment, which comes as a surprise to Jacob and Janine. This marks the first time someone other than Janine has seen his personal living space.However, the episode splits the focus between Gregory's hosting duties and the other faculty members at the DMV who are helping Mr. Johnson retrieve his ID.Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 4. Readers' discretion is advised.After the water pipes in Janine's apartment break, Gregory steps in and offers to host their weekly game night at his apartment, much to Jacob and Janine’s shock. He rarely allows anyone into his place and refuses any help from Janine as she attempts to make it more guest-friendly. According to her, Gregory's apartment is a minimalist, meticulously organized space that perfectly reflects his personality.However, as the episode progresses, the apartment and its singular two-seater sofa soon cause increasing problems for the seven-person group. To make matters worse, Gregory's perfectionist tendencies and his health-nut food choices turn the evening into a structured classroom activity rather than a relaxed social gathering.It is then that a pigeon flies in; Erica freaks out and says the game night sucks, stunning Gregory, who thinks things are going fine. However, he willingly accepts the advice and help, which turns the party into a hit.Gregory’s party may not have started out as a hit, but it ended on a good note View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAbbott Elementary season 5 episode 4 kicks off with Janine walking into the teacher’s lounge and announcing that the water pipes in her apartment have broken, flooding the place. Besides not having a place to live, the more pertinent issue is that they have no space to host a game night. Jacob attempts to host it in Melissa’s house, where he lives, but she immediately shuts down the offer.Gregory steps up and decides to host game night at his house, much to Janine and Jacob’s shock. He claims that he is trying to evolve and be more exciting, and seems genuinely thrilled that he is going to have people over. Janine tells Jacob that Gregory’s apartment is far from hospitable for guests, and she plans to change that.However, any attempt by her to help Gregory plan the party goes awry, as he has already finished most of the preparation halfway through the school day. Janine is in slight shock when she arrives at his place and sees he hasn’t done anything, only for Gregory to tell her that the place is already ready.Instead, his apartment looks as it always does, minimalist and meticulously organized, and Gregory proceeds to run the night like a dictator. His perfectionist tendencies kick in, and his health-nut food choices only make things worse as the night rolls on in Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 4.Eventually, Erica screams out that the party is terrible when a pigeon flies in. This shocks Gregory, as he thinks things are going well. Janine explains to him that his apartment isn't exactly guest-friendly, but she has a plan to make the night a success.Knowing that the night will unfold in a similar way, she comes prepared, bringing a beanbag and some cushions to add to the space. That proves to be a hit, and the party ends on a good note for Gregory, who opts to keep the beanbag and even the cushions for next time at the end of Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 4.Also read: Nobody Wants This season 2 ending explainedMr. Johnson’s connections help save his trip to New Orleans in Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 4A still from Abbott Elementary season 5 (Image via Instagram/@abbottelemabc)With everyone going on vacation for the weekend, Mr. Johnson reveals that he is traveling to New Orleans. However, Barbara Howard and Melissa Schemmenti inform him that he cannot travel without obtaining a Real ID from the DMV. They accompany him to the DMV as they need to get their own Real IDs.Principal Ava Coleman also joins the group to take a new driver's license photo, and the quartet sets out for the DMV in Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 4. However, while things seem like a breeze, the slow-moving nature of the organisation and the meticulous bureaucracy soon get on everyone’s nerves.Things turn especially bad when the lady at the counter refuses to give Mr. Johnson his Real ID because he is missing half of a form. That irks the entire group, and they attempt to change the lady's mind using various methods.Nothing works as she refuses to budge, which will lead to Mr. Johnson missing out on his vacation to New Orleans. That is when he meets an old janitor friend, Mr. Ronson, who offers to help Mr. Johnson in Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 4.However, when the lady at the counter refuses to change her mind, Mr Ronson threatens to reveal a few secrets, and the lady quickly budges. She allows Mr. Johnson to get his Real ID, but tells Barbara and Melissa that they will have to come another day.Then Mr Johnson reveals that he has a passport, making the Real ID unnecessary as he doesn't require it at the airport. This makes the entire visit to the DMV redundant for most of the group by the end of Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 4.Also read: Will there be Lazarus season 2? Renewal possibilities and moreInterested viewers can watch Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 4 on ABC.