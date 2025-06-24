American Monster: Abuse of Power episode 6- A detailed case overview

American Monster: Abuse of Power episode 6 explores the story of Sidney Dorsey, a former American law enforcement officer. From 1996 to 2000, Dorsey also served as the sheriff for DeKalb County, Georgia, and became the first African American to hold the position.

However, after losing a runoff election in 2000, the American Monster: Abuse of Power subject commissioned the murder of his rival, Derwin Brown. It was on December 15, 2000, when Derwin was shot multiple times and killed while he was coming home after a party.

American Monster: Abuse of Power explores the complete story behind the conviction of Sidney Dorsey. The episode titled I Am the Law was released on June 22, 2025, on Investigation Discovery. Viewers can stream American Monster: Abuse of Power episodes on the Discovery+ and ID GO apps.

What happened to the American Monster: Abuse of Power victim Derwin Brown

Derwin Brown was shot to death at his apartment (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, in November 2000, Derwin Brown, the Atlanta Police veteran, completed his career span of more than two decades. One of his prime competitors was Sidney Dorsey, and Brown won the elections in a very close run-off.

On December 15, 2000, at 11 pm, Derwin was shot multiple times in his home driveway. As reported by Oxygen, Brown's wife, Phyllis, heard the gunshots from inside the house and called 911.

The American Monster: Abuse of Power victim Derwin Brown was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to the injuries. When investigators reached the scene, they discovered that 11 bullets were fired at Derwin, and 3 of them turned out to be fatal.

Investigation into the murder of the American Monster: Abuse of Power subject Derwin Brown

Atlanta Law Enforcement formed a task force to investigate the murder of Derwin Brown (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, Atlanta law enforcement formed a task force to investigate the murder of Derwin Brown. Investigators started looking through the victim's history and sorting out the possible suspects behind the murder.

As reported by Oxygen, when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation started investigating the crime scene, they found crucial evidence in the bullet shell casings. It was discovered that every bullet fired on the American Monster: Abuse of Power victim Brown came from a 9 mm gun, which was modified to fire more than the conventional six rounds.

The 9 mm gun was modified to fire more than six rounds (Image via Pexels)

Reportedly, such types of gun modifications were generally done by criminals, gangs, and drug dealers. Authorities reasoned that the American Monster: Abuse of Power victim Derwin Brown shared an official position, where he had to meet criminals regularly.

However, authorities failed to find any concrete details when they pursued an investigation into it. This is when authorities started to focus their investigation on the recent sheriff election victory against Sidney Dorsey.

Sidney Dorsey was in the investigative team involved in the Atlanta Child Murders (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, Dorsey was on the investigative team that was involved in the Atlanta Child Murders, which brought Wayne Williams to justice. Reportedly, after he retired from the Atlanta Police Department, he ran for the election in 1996 and won.

However, as reported by the former Sheriff of Fulton County, Jackie Barrett Washington, rumors began to spread that Sidney Dorsey was involved in corruption at his office.

As reported by Oxygen, it was in 2000 when the American Monster: Abuse of Power victim Derwin Brown stepped up for the election. Reportedly, Brown led a campaign against Dorsey, where he promised to clear corruption from the Sheriff's Department. This ended up getting him a victory, and Derwin Brown was elected as the new sheriff.

Sidney Dorsey was interrogated by officials for his involvement in the murder (Image via Pexels)

As reported by J. Tom Morgan, the retired District Attorney for DeKalb County, Sidney Dorsey was infuriated by the loss. As reported by Oxygen, when the American Monster: Abuse of Power subject, Sidney Dorsey, was interviewed, an alibi supported the fact that he was at home with his wife during the time of the murder. Investigators didn't find any concrete evidence to connect him with the murder, and Dorsey was cleared.

Authorities found that a lot of officials were fired by Derwin Brown after he took office to promote an anti-corruption environment. As reported by Oxygen, a man named Patrick Cuffy, who reportedly worked for Sidney Dorsey, was fired.

As reported by Oxygen, when Patrick Cuffy was interrogated by the police, he revealed that during the time of Brown's murder, he was with three men named David Ramsey, Melvin Walker, and Paul Skyers, and all of them worked at the Sheriff's Office and the firm.

Authorities failed to find enough evidence to charge Patrick Cuffy (Image via Pexels)

However, even after interrogating all of them, authorities lacked enough evidence to hold them as potential suspects for the murder. The case went on pause for three months. Then Patrick Cuffy got involved in a drug case, which ended up in a murder.

As reported by Oxygen, Patrick Cuffy was arrested and charged with murder and faced a lifetime in prison. Authorities provided him with an immunity plea deal, with the possibility of a lighter charge related to the drug case. This is when Patrick revealed that the American Monster: Abuse of Power culprit, Sidney Dorsey, was behind the murder of Derwin Brown.

Patrick revealed that Sidney Dorsey was the prime culprit behind the assassination plot (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, Patrick Cuffy told the investigators that Sidney Dorsey called him to the house. Cuffy claimed that the American Monster: Abuse of Power culprit, Sidney Dorsey, wrote to him instructions on paper for the murder of Derwin Brown and then ate the note.

Patrick recommended that he also involve David Ramsey, Melvin Walker, and Paul Skyers in the assassination plot. The American Monster: Abuse of Power subject, Sidney Dorsey, said that Brown was to be assassinated before he was to take office.

Sidney Dorsey was found guilty of the murder of Derwin Brown (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The New York Times, it was in December 2001 when the American Monster: Abuse of Power subject Sidney Dorsey was arrested for the murder of Derwin Brown. Melvin Walker and David Ramsey were charged with their participation in the murder. Whereas Patrick Cuffy and Paul Skyers were provided with immunity.

As reported by Oxygen, it was in March 2002 when the trial began. The American Monster: Abuse of Power, subject Sidney Dorsey was sentenced to a lifetime in prison, with an additional 20 years. It was in 2005 when both Melvin Walker and David Ramsey were found guilty of conspiracy. Both of them were sentenced to a lifetime behind bars.

Check out our other articles to learn about more cases on American Monster: Abuse of Power.

