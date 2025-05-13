Bruce Miller's murder: 5 harrowing things to know ahead of Bad Romance on ABC

Bruce Miller's murder became a sensational affair back in 1999 when the owner of a salvage yard was found dead in his own establishment. As the case unraveled, it painted a portrait that was beyond anyone's wildest imagination. Through a complex plot filled with deceit and greed, Sharee Miller became the reason behind two deaths, both of whom possibly loved her.

This sensational case will be covered in the upcoming episode of Bad Romance on ABC, which premieres at 10.00 PM EST on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The synopsis for the case reads:

"Michigan mother of three Sharee Miller sat in the center of a complicated love triangle. She used sex, deception and the internet to pit her lover, Jerry Cassaday, a former police officer and casino worker she met in an online chatroom, against Bruce Miller, her unwitting husband. In online conversations with Jerry, Sharee faked losing multiple pregnancies at the hands of Bruce, who she falsely claimed physically abused her and had ties to the mafia. Soon after she told these lies, both men wound up dead."

This case is filled with harrowing details that would appeal to true crime fans from all around. Ahead of the episode's airtime, let us go over five such key details in the murder of Bruce Miller.

5 chilling details about the murder of Bruce Miller

1) Bruce Miller's wife began having an affair within months of their marriage

It was not that Bruce and his new wife, Sharee Miller, had a fallout of any sort. Rather, within months of marrying Bruce, who was almost 20 years older than her, Sharee began talking to Jerry Cassaday, an ex-police officer, in an AOL chat room.

As per reports, the chats quickly turned s*xual in nature as Sharee started sending him pictures of herself, and things took a turn towards an affair.

2) Sharee Miller turned this virtual affair real and started portraying herself as a victim

For Sharee Miller, the relationship with Jerry Cassaday was perhaps always planned. She not only got involved with him directly by going to Reno, where he lived, but she also started telling him that her husband was abusive. She reportedly sent him photos of bruises, which detectives later claimed were drawn with cosmetics.

3) Sharee Miller got Jerry Cassady to kill Bruce Miller by claiming she was pregnant with Jerry's child

In what is perhaps the coldest and most hurtful way of manipulation, Sharee Miller told Jerry that she was pregnant with his child by showing him sonograms that were years old. She also claimed that she suffered a miscarriage due to Bruce kicking her.

This was enough to convince Jerry Cassady to come down and kill Bruce Miller in November 1999.

4) Cassady also committed suicide sometime after killing Bruce, as Sharee had left him

In what seems to be a crudely organized crime, Sharee left Cassady right after he had done the job of killing her husband while taking away all the suspicion from her.

However, Jerry Cassady committed suicide in February 2000, leaving behind a briefcase full of evidence that was enough to convict Sharee.

5) Sharee Miller nearly got away with the crime even after getting convicted the first time, and even struck up a romance in prison

Described as the first "internet murder" case, this case saw many pieces of evidence, like chat records, which weren't so common back then. Yet, Sharee Miller was convicted by the jury and sent to prison for life.

But she nearly got away when her conviction was appealed on the grounds that the evidence from Cassaday's suicide letter should not have been admissible in court. She was released in 2009, but another judge reinstated her original sentence, and she was sent back to prison.

She even struck up a romance with a fan who had watched her case on Snapped while in prison. But she dumped him right after she briefly got out, going back to her pattern. As of now, Sharee remains incarcerated.

The upcoming episode of Bad Romance on ABC will cover this case in further detail.

