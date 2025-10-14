Chad Powers season 1 episode 4 ending explained: What is behind Ricky's final moment?

Chad Powers season 1 episode 4 was full of tensions and confusion, with chaos unfolding at every step Russ took. With only a couple of hours left before the coaches come to check their rooms at night, Russ and Danny must make haste to find the glue for Chad's prosthetics.

Once they find out that a Halloween store was their only hope, the duo rushes to the spot immediately. From stealing the last bottle of glue to getting their belongings stolen, the two find more problems in their attempts ahead. While Russ manages to get the glue, his interaction with Ricky also becomes a highlight of the episode.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Chad Powers season 1 episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

Chad manages to make things work, and his team wins the match. At the end, Ricky searches the internet for Russ Holliday, hinting that she might be suspicious about the player and Chad's identity.

Chad Powers season 1 episode 4 ending explained: What does Ricky do at the end of the episode?

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@hulu)

Russ and Danny had a lot to face in Chad Powers season 1 episode 4, with the glue used for prosthetic becoming their main problem. While the two had a bitter fight at the hospital later, Russ managed to get the glue and come back on time.

As he returned to the hotel, he bumped into Ricky, who recognized him immediately. Russ seemed to have developed a soft corner for the character, as it was seen in the way he gave her heartfelt advice before she left for the room checks.

Things turned favorable for Russ as he reconciled with Danny and managed to win the match the next day in Chad's disguise. Ricky also took Russ's advice and patched up with Coach Hudson. However, at the end of the episode, the viewers got to see Ricky searching for Russ Holliday on the internet.

She particularly read an article about where Russ Holliday was now, which claimed that he had disappeared from the limelight. Given that she met him the previous day and interacted with him, this scene suggested that Ricky might be getting suspicious about Russ and Chad being the same person.

What led to Ricky's suspicion about Russ at the end of Chad Powers season 1 episode 4?

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@hulu)

During Russ and Ricky's interaction in Chad Powers season 1 episode 4, the former is surprised by how Ricky noted his playing style rather than remembering his embarrassing past. Their short interaction was sweet and simple, showcasing the two talking about difficulties and more. Before they parted ways, Russ advised Ricky about her fight with her father. He mentioned that prolonging the fight could be stupid, and she must not wait to take the next step.

While things progressed quickly from that moment, the viewers got to see Ricky come back to her interaction with Russ by searching for him on the internet. His advice to her about her fight with Coach Hudson was very personal, which may have raised doubts about Russ and Chad's connection in Ricky's mind.

While the episode ended with Ricky reading an article about Russ' whereabouts, it could mean that the character might bring more tension for Russ/Chad ahead. Russ and Danny remain unaware of the development for now, but this could lead to more problems in the coming episodes of Chad Powers season 1.

Does South Georgia Catfish win against Tennessee?

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@hulu)

The search for their stolen items puts Russ and Danny in more trouble, with the latter injuring his hand in the process. As the two headed to the hospital, Russ got rough with Danny as he was concerned about his stolen AirPods instead of helping Russ with the wound. The two ended up having a bitter altercation. While Russ stole a medical adhesive from the hospital and rushed to the hotel, Danny saved him during the check by pretending to be him.

The two patch up, with Russ realizing how important Danny was in his journey. Their collective efforts turn fruitful once again, as Russ makes it to the match as Chad. With his disguise in place, the protagonist remained high-spirited in the match. At the end, South Georgia Catfish won the match against Tennessee, with Chad emerging as a star player once again.

With Ricky's doubts and new victory, there could be more challenges for Russ to handle to keep his secret identity as Chad hidden.

Watch Chad Powers season 1 on Hulu.

