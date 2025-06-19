Did Dayton Bramhall make it to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2? Details explored

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 follows a new group of candidates aiming to earn their place on the team, including returning training camp hopeful Dayton Bramhall.

Bramhall, who previously auditioned during the 2018 season, returns in season 2 of the docuseries to take another shot at becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader (DCC). Her journey is one of the most followed in this new season, especially due to her past connection to the team and her mother’s history with the organization.

The season shows Bramhall’s full audition process, from preliminary tryouts to her time in training camp. While the Netflix docuseries reveals key moments from her journey, it does not immediately disclose the final outcome in the early episodes. This has led to questions among viewers about whether she finally secured a spot on the 2024-2025 DCC team.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2’s focus on her efforts, challenges, and legacy—through her mother, former DCC and current choreographer Shelly Bramhall—adds to the curiosity. Although she made it far in the process, Bramhall was ultimately cut during the later stages and did not make the final squad.

Dayton Bramhall’s return and training camp journey in America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2

Dayton Bramhall performs during her audition in America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2. (Image via Netflix)

In America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2, Dayton Bramhall returned after several years away from the spotlight. Bramhall had previously been part of DCC training camp in 2018 but did not make the final team. She came back for the 2024-2025 season auditions and successfully made it through the initial rounds, earning another spot in training camp.

Dayton faced high expectations due to her background and her mother Shelly Bramhall's decades-long role within the organization. She worked to break out of her ballet and contemporary dance style to meet the demands of the squad's diverse choreography. However, despite progressing deep into training camp, the coaching team cited issues with stamina and consistency as key reasons behind her elimination.

She had entered the season with the added pressure of previously being cut and having a deep personal connection to the team. Coaches noted signs of internal stress, and while they approached her journey with empathy, they ultimately felt she wasn't able to perform at the consistent level needed.

Dayton’s journey in America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 highlights both her dedication and the emotional toll of trying to meet legacy expectations. Despite the setback, she handled the outcome with maturity and respect, acknowledging that she did everything that was asked of her.

Final outcome of Dayton Bramhall in America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2

Dayton Bramhall responds to fans on TikTok after being cut in America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2. (Image via @charolettescottt__/Tiktok)

Episode 4, titled At What Cost, of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 confirms that Dayton Bramhall did not make the final DCC squad for the 2024-2025 season. Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell confirmed during the episode that Bramhall was cut during the final stages of training camp.

In an interview with People published on June 18, 2025, Finglass stated that she and Trammell maintain a good relationship with both Dayton and her mother, Shelly Bramhall, who serves as an associate choreographer for the DCC. She shared that Dayton was even part of her daughter’s wedding in June 2024, reflecting the continued bond despite the difficult outcome in training camp.

Trammell also acknowledged the emotional challenge the decision presented, noting that Shelly is not only a colleague but also a close friend. Finglass confirmed that Dayton remains part of the ongoing trial process for another season. Dayton has since spoken publicly about the outcome on social media, including a comment on TikTok where she said:

"It wasn’t in the cards for me, but I’m proud of how much I’ve grown. I feel it’s important to note I did EVERYTHING they asked of me and tried my absolute best to fit their mold."

Her mother, Shelly, commented in support, writing:

"Her light is bright and will shine elsewhere... she has a soft, humble spirit."

These posts, made following the show's release on June 18, 2025, reflect their public response to her being cut from the 2024–2025 squad. Currently, Dayton is continuing her career in dance and works as an instructor at The Young Company. She remains actively involved in the performing arts and maintains a presence on social media, where she engages with fans and shares her journey. Despite not being selected, she has earned admiration for her resilience and professionalism.

Dayton Bramhall’s journey in America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 did not end with a spot on the final squad. Following her cut in episode 4, she remained involved in dance and continued to work as an instructor.

